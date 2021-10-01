Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid vaccine passports: Club bosses hit out at ‘shambolic’ app roll-out

By Matteo Bell
October 1 2021, 7.54pm Updated: October 1 2021, 8.02pm
Club boss Tony Cochrane

Nightclub bosses from Dundee and Fife have hit out at the Scottish Government following its “shambolic” vaccine passport roll-out.

The NHS Scotland Covid Status app, which was launched at 5.30pm on Thursday, has faced major criticism on its first day of use.

The app is supposed to provide vaccinated Scots with a QR code which will allow them access to nightclubs and other high-capacity venues, however users have so far struggled to use it. 

A person holding a smartphone with the new covid vaccine passport app for Scotland
The app is supposed to let vaccinated Scots show their status quickly.

From 5am on October 1 nightclubs are legally obligated to check patron’s vaccination status via the app – but this law will not be enforced until October 18 in what the government has labelled a ‘grace period.’

‘It has been a bit shambolic’

Club owners say the problematic app launch has cause even more inconvenience to venues already hard-hit by the pandemic.

Tony Cochrane, owner of Dundee’s Aura and Club Tropicana, says the current system forces club owners to “do the government’s job for them.”

He said: “We know people who have been trying to use the app and it has just not been working.

Nightclub owner Tony Cochrane is supporting the legal challenge from the NTIAS
Nightclub owner Tony Cochrane.

“They haven’t really promoted this app at all so now it feels like we’re doing the government’s job for them by telling people about it.

“Until the grace period is done we certainly won’t be turning people away, we’re just going to tell people they should probably download it.

“If anyone has managed to get it working then we’ll check it for them – although I don’t think anyone has.

“It has all been a bit shambolic really, it seems very last minute.”

Further frustration

The businessman has also criticised the plan on a wider level, adding: “They’ve said the passport only applies to venues that have dancefloors anyway.

“That means that pubs with higher capacities don’t have to check passports so people are just going to go there instead.

“It seems like all they’re doing is pushing people from our doors to another venue.”

Staff at Kirkcaldy’s Society nightclub have also expressed frustration with the current system, taking to social media to vent their anger.

We are NOT checking COVID passports @ SOCIETY this weekend. UNTIL the authorities sort this shambles out Society cant implement the scheme.

Posted by Society Kirkcaldy on Friday, 1 October 2021

A post on their Facebook page says: “We are not checking Covid-19 passports at Society this weekend.

“Until the authorities sort this shambles out Society can’t implement the scheme.”

‘More than 70,000 downloads’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “No-one should be turned away from a late night venue, or large scale event if they don’t have their proof of vaccination, given enforcement doesn’t begin for over two weeks.

“We have deliberately provided this grace period before the enforcement provisions in the regulations come into force to allow the system to be tested.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has thrown her weight behind the app.

“Under the scheme businesses should be asking  a proportion of people to present their vaccine certificate as part of their responsibility to have a reasonable system of checking.

“The guidance sets out the sorts of checking systems businesses should have in place.

“There  is nothing in the regulations or guidance which allows for any enforcement action to be taken against businesses who admit individuals who cannot provide evidence of their vaccine status this weekend, and it is not a criminal offence to do so.”

