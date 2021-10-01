Covid vaccine passports: Club bosses hit out at ‘shambolic’ app roll-out

Nightclub bosses from Dundee and Fife have hit out at the Scottish Government following its “shambolic” vaccine passport roll-out.

The NHS Scotland Covid Status app, which was launched at 5.30pm on Thursday, has faced major criticism on its first day of use.

The app is supposed to provide vaccinated Scots with a QR code which will allow them access to nightclubs and other high-capacity venues, however users have so far struggled to use it.

From 5am on October 1 nightclubs are legally obligated to check patron’s vaccination status via the app – but this law will not be enforced until October 18 in what the government has labelled a ‘grace period.’

‘It has been a bit shambolic’

Club owners say the problematic app launch has cause even more inconvenience to venues already hard-hit by the pandemic.

Tony Cochrane, owner of Dundee’s Aura and Club Tropicana, says the current system forces club owners to “do the government’s job for them.”

He said: “We know people who have been trying to use the app and it has just not been working.

“They haven’t really promoted this app at all so now it feels like we’re doing the government’s job for them by telling people about it.

“Until the grace period is done we certainly won’t be turning people away, we’re just going to tell people they should probably download it.

“If anyone has managed to get it working then we’ll check it for them – although I don’t think anyone has.

“It has all been a bit shambolic really, it seems very last minute.”

Further frustration

The businessman has also criticised the plan on a wider level, adding: “They’ve said the passport only applies to venues that have dancefloors anyway.

“That means that pubs with higher capacities don’t have to check passports so people are just going to go there instead.

“It seems like all they’re doing is pushing people from our doors to another venue.”

Staff at Kirkcaldy’s Society nightclub have also expressed frustration with the current system, taking to social media to vent their anger.

We are NOT checking COVID passports @ SOCIETY this weekend. UNTIL the authorities sort this shambles out Society cant implement the scheme. Posted by Society Kirkcaldy on Friday, 1 October 2021

A post on their Facebook page says: “We are not checking Covid-19 passports at Society this weekend.

“Until the authorities sort this shambles out Society can’t implement the scheme.”

‘More than 70,000 downloads’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “No-one should be turned away from a late night venue, or large scale event if they don’t have their proof of vaccination, given enforcement doesn’t begin for over two weeks.

“We have deliberately provided this grace period before the enforcement provisions in the regulations come into force to allow the system to be tested.

“Under the scheme businesses should be asking a proportion of people to present their vaccine certificate as part of their responsibility to have a reasonable system of checking.

“The guidance sets out the sorts of checking systems businesses should have in place.

“There is nothing in the regulations or guidance which allows for any enforcement action to be taken against businesses who admit individuals who cannot provide evidence of their vaccine status this weekend, and it is not a criminal offence to do so.”