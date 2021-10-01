Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

St Johnstone need to beat Dundee to make record-breaking Liam Craig’s special day a perfect one

By Eric Nicolson
October 1 2021, 10.27pm
Liam Craig.
Liam Craig.

Breaking the St Johnstone appearance record will be a momentous occasion for Liam Craig should it happen this weekend, whatever the result.

But a win against Dundee is required to make it a perfect one.

“I have some great memories of games against Dundee,” said Craig, who will go beyond Steven Anderson and hit the 442 mark for Saints if he plays.

“When I overtook Alan Main to go second in the appearances list I’m sure it was at Dundee.

“We won 2-0 and I scored that day at Dens. I think the fans quite enjoyed that celebration running behind the goal.

“It will be special but I want to go and win the game first and foremost.

“If we want to get to where we want to be this year we have to start turning performances into wins.

“That starts against Dundee.”

Craig added: “I think they will be frustrated at where they sit in the table with the performances that they have had.

“They will be coming into the game tomorrow looking to kick-start their season.

“It is important that we hit the performance levels that we have and use the frustration from games like last week where we feel we should have got more out of the game.”

Michael Duberry: There will be kids saying St Johnstone ‘legend’ Liam Craig had a better left foot than Messi!