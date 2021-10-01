St Johnstone need to beat Dundee to make record-breaking Liam Craig’s special day a perfect one

Breaking the St Johnstone appearance record will be a momentous occasion for Liam Craig should it happen this weekend, whatever the result.

But a win against Dundee is required to make it a perfect one.

“I have some great memories of games against Dundee,” said Craig, who will go beyond Steven Anderson and hit the 442 mark for Saints if he plays.

“When I overtook Alan Main to go second in the appearances list I’m sure it was at Dundee.

“We won 2-0 and I scored that day at Dens. I think the fans quite enjoyed that celebration running behind the goal.

“It will be special but I want to go and win the game first and foremost.

“If we want to get to where we want to be this year we have to start turning performances into wins.

“That starts against Dundee.”

Craig added: “I think they will be frustrated at where they sit in the table with the performances that they have had.

“They will be coming into the game tomorrow looking to kick-start their season.

“It is important that we hit the performance levels that we have and use the frustration from games like last week where we feel we should have got more out of the game.”