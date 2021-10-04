Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee girl raises hundreds for children’s charity in obstacle race

By Katy Scott
October 4 2021, 10.25am Updated: October 4 2021, 12.01pm
Alice Mclauchlan took on the Labyrinth Challenge for Help For Kids.

A seven-year-old girl from Dundee has raised almost £1,000 for a charity benefiting less fortunate children in an obstacle course sprint.

Young Alice Mclauchlan signed up for the Labyrinth Challenge at Dalkeith Country Park – a 1,000 foot sprint with a series of inflatable obstacles.

The sporty youngster managed to smash her initial fundraising target of £250, finishing the race with £910 plus gift aid for Dundee children’s charity Help For Kids.

Alice even managed to complete the course three times during the allotted hour.

Alice Mclauchlan.

And her parents were proud as punch.

Dad Steven Mclauchlan said: “Me and Alice’s mum often speak to her about boys and girls who don’t have the same opportunities as her.

“We spotted this Labyrinth Challenge and Alice was keen to take part.

“We thought it might be a good opportunity to do something for charity.

“We had a chat with Alice about the good that the money could do for less fortunate people.

“She was very, very excited to take part in the challenge for a good cause.”

Fundraising target smashed

He added: “There are quite a few charities that are close to our hearts, but we decided on Help For Kids as we’ve seen the great work they do, especially in the lead up to Christmas.”

The family set an initial target of £250 for the challenge, with just under three weeks to raise the funds.

But they were delighted to pass it in just a few days, eventually finishing with nearly £1,000 raised for charity.

Little Alice only just qualified for the 1.2 metre height requirement to take on the adult obstacle course.

Alice McLauchlan with her mum, Lydia Banks.

Steven, 36 added: “We set up the Just Giving page and it went right through the roof.

“It was absolutely amazing.

“Everyone had one hour to do it, but Alice managed to do the whole course three times during that time.

“She had lots of fun for a really good cause.”

Alice was glad to help a good cause.

Alice’s parents joined in the challenge, but Steven said it was his daughter leading the pack.

“We did it as well, but she was the one who really pushed it forward,” he said.

“I think she really wanted to do her best for the charity.”

‘Kids helping kids’

Help for Kids charity organiser Stacey Wallace said: “We are so grateful to Alice for taking on this challenge and raising an amazing amount of money.

“This is such a great example of kids helping kids and will help go towards presents for underprivileged children this Christmas.”

Help For Kids works with families, professionals and the community to provide support for children who need it.

They offer funding for local children, as well as clubs and organisations.

