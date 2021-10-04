Dundee girl raises hundreds for children’s charity in obstacle race

A seven-year-old girl from Dundee has raised almost £1,000 for a charity benefiting less fortunate children in an obstacle course sprint.

Young Alice Mclauchlan signed up for the Labyrinth Challenge at Dalkeith Country Park – a 1,000 foot sprint with a series of inflatable obstacles.

The sporty youngster managed to smash her initial fundraising target of £250, finishing the race with £910 plus gift aid for Dundee children’s charity Help For Kids.

Alice even managed to complete the course three times during the allotted hour.

And her parents were proud as punch.

Dad Steven Mclauchlan said: “Me and Alice’s mum often speak to her about boys and girls who don’t have the same opportunities as her.

“We spotted this Labyrinth Challenge and Alice was keen to take part.

“We thought it might be a good opportunity to do something for charity.

“We had a chat with Alice about the good that the money could do for less fortunate people.

“She was very, very excited to take part in the challenge for a good cause.”

Fundraising target smashed

He added: “There are quite a few charities that are close to our hearts, but we decided on Help For Kids as we’ve seen the great work they do, especially in the lead up to Christmas.”

The family set an initial target of £250 for the challenge, with just under three weeks to raise the funds.

But they were delighted to pass it in just a few days, eventually finishing with nearly £1,000 raised for charity.

Little Alice only just qualified for the 1.2 metre height requirement to take on the adult obstacle course.

Steven, 36 added: “We set up the Just Giving page and it went right through the roof.

“It was absolutely amazing.

“Everyone had one hour to do it, but Alice managed to do the whole course three times during that time.

“She had lots of fun for a really good cause.”

Alice’s parents joined in the challenge, but Steven said it was his daughter leading the pack.

“We did it as well, but she was the one who really pushed it forward,” he said.

“I think she really wanted to do her best for the charity.”

‘Kids helping kids’

Help for Kids charity organiser Stacey Wallace said: “We are so grateful to Alice for taking on this challenge and raising an amazing amount of money.

“This is such a great example of kids helping kids and will help go towards presents for underprivileged children this Christmas.”

Help For Kids works with families, professionals and the community to provide support for children who need it.

They offer funding for local children, as well as clubs and organisations.