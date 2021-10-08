Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay leads city quest for Helsinki glory and Olympic qualification

By Graham Brown
October 8 2021, 11.19am Updated: October 8 2021, 3.48pm
Olympic hopeful Natasha McKay at Dundee Ice Arena. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Dundee Olympic hopeful Natasha McKay kicks off her quest for Beijing 2022 figure skating selection in Finland this weekend.

The four-time British champion leads a city contingent hoping for success in the Finlandia Trophy Challenger Series event.

It is being staged in Espoo, just outside Helsinki.

Natasha and teammate Karly Robertson are joined by up and coming pair skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby in what is their international debut.

World class field

The event has attracted a truly world class field, with top Russian and American skaters being favourites for glory.

Natasha’s Winter Olympics selection quest begins in earnest on Saturday.

Natasha McKay
Natasha McKay in training at Dundee Ice Arena. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

She qualified an Olympic spot for the UK at the World Championships earlier this year, and now has to secure it for herself.

Selection is based on a combination of international scores and performance at the British championships in December.

Natasha, 25, fell in love with the sport at just six-years-old.

Sea Lion Woman

She said: “This is my first international competition this season and I am really looking forward to it.

“I can’t wait to perform my new short program.

Natasha will skate to the music of Bob Sinclar’s Sea Lion Woman.

“It has been choreographed by leading Canadian choreographer Mark Pillay in the summer,” she said.

But Covid made the building the routine a little trickier than usual for the Dundee star.

“The process was a bit different than normal through Zoom sessions, due to travel restrictions,” said Natasha.

Pair’s major competition debut

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby

The Helsinki competition is the first major event for Anastasia and Luke since they began their partnership as a pair team just over a year ago.

Anastasia said: “I am so excited for our first international competition.

“We have worked hard and all our elements are coming together nicely.

“We are looking to get good scores to be able to represent GB at European and World Championships in the future.”

Karly Robertson, Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Natasha McKay have grown up training in Dundee. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

The dedicated athletes put in hours of practice at Dundee Ice Arena.

GB Olympic coach Simon Briggs said: “The international season is starting for team Dundee in Finland with four of our skaters competing.

“For Natasha it is an important competition to get her closer to her goal to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“As for the pair skaters, it is their first time competing internationally and only their second time competing at all.

“Their goal will be a solid skate and getting the qualification score for the European and World Championships.”

