‘Traumatised’ residents hit out as fire-hit Dundee flats not repaired seven weeks on

Angry Dundee residents claim they have had no communication from Dundee City Council following a dramatic fire outside of their block of flats.

Flames engulfed the Lochee building in the early evening of August 25 — nearly two months ago.

Since then, residents say they have received no support or any communication from the council since the fire broke out.

Lost livelihoods

Police confirmed a pile of furniture was found alight in front of flats in Yeaman’s Lane.

Inhabitants of the flats report sleeping with melted window frames and boarded up smashed windows for months.

Others left traumatised say they have been forced to seek help and forfeit livelihoods following the blaze.

The council says residents have been updated.

Aleksandra Czerwinska, 44, lives in a lower flat in the block with her partner and two children.

A window frame in one of her bedrooms was badly damaged by the fire and she claims she has heard nothing from the council about fixing it.

She said: “The council don’t help me.

“We had to stay here after the fire and everything smelled.

“The flat was badly smoke damaged.

“I have waited six weeks for a new window and I’ve called 50 times times asking when will they fix it.

“I have two kids. I’ve slept on a mattress on the floor. I’ve paid for three bedrooms but I only have two.

“I had wallpaper, but we had to take everything down.”

Countless calls

Aleksandra said a contractor had told her they would be along this week after delaying from last week but she is still waiting for confirmation.

The window was badly melted and despite her best efforts, smoke still stains the walls around the frame.

Wasif Khan, a 53-year-old taxi driver, said his wife has been traumatised by the fire.

He said: “She can’t sleep since that day.

“We’ve been to the doctor. She has depression and they have prescribed her medicine.

“She said when she sees this building, she’s scared.

“I asked her why and she said since the fire started, she’s scared and she can’t sleep at night because she’s thinking it will happen again.”

‘I’m scared and I panic’

Wasif said his wife does not like him leaving for work, so he has been forced to cut his hours to stay home.

His wife, who wished to remain unnamed, confirmed she had endured panic attacks at night since the fire.

She said: “When somebody knocks my door, I’m scared and I panic.

“My children are scared as well and want to sleep in the same room.”

The couple have lived there since 2008. They say they have applied for a new flat several times, as they currently live in a two bedroom property with three children.

“[The council] have done nothing,” said Wasif.

“Nothing. They came on the first day and checked our damage, but we have heard nothing since.

“She can’t stay here – she is too scared.”

One angry resident, who has lived in Lochee for 16 years and asked to remain anonymous, has been left with a boarded up window for seven weeks.

Her window frame can be seen hanging off from outside of the building.

She said: “I’ve phoned the council countless times about fixing the window and I’ve just been passed about.

‘Wrong number’

“Even after the fire, they gave me a number to call but it wasn’t someone who could fix my window. It was just a wrong number.

“One council worker was there that night and he just peaked round the corner to see the damage, but then nothing was ever done.

“I’ve had no communication from them, nothing.”

A friend has offered to help fix the resident’s window, as she said she has given up on waiting for the council.

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone attended the building recently to speak to residents about their concerns.

He said: “I was disappointed that when I visited the block last week that little or no work had been carried out and residents had received no communication.

“I talked with residents who are still suffering the traumatic effects of the fire and others who, due to structural damage, are unable to close windows as we move into winter with fuel bills rising.

“The image is awful – a partially burned building is a reminder to residents of how lucky they were — it is little wonder that some remain traumatised?

‘Traumatised’

“I discussed the situation with a senior officer who expressed concern at the apparent lack of support for tenants and they will be investigating the matter.

“The building requires significant repair work and I accept that this is complex due to the agencies required, but residents should not feel left behind.

“I have asked that support for the residents be expedited and communications strengthened as well as the provision of notice of when work will commence.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are in discussions with a specialist contractor to organise and carry out the necessary works to renew the cladding affected by the fire.

“Our in-house contractor has been on site to measure for two replacement windows which will be manufactured and installed as quickly as possible. The tenants affected have been updated and a temporary repair has been done to one window until the replacement frame can be manufactured.

“Meanwhile a range of works have been instructed for the common close in the wake of the fire and these will be carried out soon.

”We will continue to stay in touch with tenants, specifically to outline the process and timeline for replacing the cladding, and for those who have specific repair needs arising from the fire.”

Unknown how fire started

Fire chiefs say it remains unknown how the fire started

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 2839 of Wednesday August 25, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.