‘Bring him home’: Fresh plea from family of St Andrews pensioner who vanished four weeks ago

The family of a pensioner from St Andrews who vanished for weeks ago have issued a fresh plea for information to trace the 74-year-old.

Paul Johnson was last seen at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15 on Hepburn Gardens in the Fife town.

The 74-year-old had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue at around 10pm, but has not been seen since.

Despite extensive inquiries by police the grandad remains missing four weeks on, with his family said to be “frantically worried”.

In a statement issued through police, Paul’s family thanked the local community for their support and urged anyone who can help find him to come forward.

Family ‘frantically worried’ for missing pensioner

“Four weeks ago our dad – who was fit and healthy – left his home on St Andrews for a walk.

“He was spotted on a couple of cameras walking as if on an evening stroll, was seen by a friend on Hepburn Gardens and has then simply vanished.

“His whereabouts remain a complete mystery,” they said.

Paul’s children said the weeks since he had disappeared have been the “hardest of their lives”.

“Our dad is a grandfather to nine, soon to be ten, wonderful grandchildren, who are missing him as much as we are,” they added.

The family also thanked the local community in St Andrews for their support since he went missing, saying it was impossible to put into words the gratitude they feel.

Community thanked for support

“The kind words and selfless acts of the community have meant so much to us. We would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everything you have done for us.

“We are frantically worried and miss dad so much, Please continue to keep him your thoughts and know what we will forever be grateful for your kindness.”

Police inquiries have been continuing in the area since Paul was reported missing, with officers going door to door and studying available CCTV.

Officers also returned to the area where Paul was last spotted, speaking to over 100 people in the area around the same time he went missing.

Paul is known to be a keen walker and extensive searches have been carried out in St Andrews and the surrounding area of areas he is known to frequent.

Inspector Murray Gibson said: “It has now been four weeks since Paul went missing. This has been an incredibly difficult time for his family and we are keeping in regular contact with them as our inquiries continue.

Police appeal

“Over the past four weeks, extensive areas have been searched by police search teams, partner agencies, and the local community.

“I would take the opportunity to thank everybody who has helped and particularly the local community for their support.

“I would also ask that anyone who may have information or who believes they may have seen Paul at any time to get in touch.

“Any information could help our inquiries so please come forward if you haven’t already spoken to us.

“We also remain keen to speak to anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage which may show Paul.”

Paul is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light-coloured walking trousers.