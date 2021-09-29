Police searching for missing St Andrews pensioner speak to more than 100 people as hunt continues

Police have asked people in Fife to check dash cam and home CCTV footage as they continue to search for missing St Andrews pensioner Paul Johnson.

The 74-year-old has not been seen since he vanished from Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15.

Inquiries have established he left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue on foot a short time earlier, around 10pm that evening.

Despite extensive search activity locally, including support from a police helicopter and dog units, officers have been unable to locate Mr Johnson.

Police also returned to the area where Mr Johnson was last seen at around the same time of night he went missing, where they spoke to more than 100 people.

Officers have now asked the public to check home CCTV, dash cam and doorbell camera footage for potential sightings of the missing man.

Inspector Stuart Hay said: “Last Wednesday, police spoke to more than 100 people during a revisit to where Paul was last seen.

“Everyone was very helpful but unfortunately we have still not managed to find him yet.

“I am keen for people who have not already come forward to check their dash-cam, private or doorbell systems just in case they may have captured footage of Paul.

“It has been a fortnight now since he was last seen and, as you can imagine, this has been a very distressing time for his family.

“Once again, I’d like people to think back to around 10.30 pm to 11pm on Wednesday September 15, did you see a man matching his description late on Wednesday evening in the St Andrews area, or have you seen him since?”

Mr Johnson is described as a keen walker and is known to go for walks in expansive areas such as local golf courses, including Balgove, Craigtoun Country Park and the Strathkinness area.

Description of missing St Andrews pensioner

He is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.

Anyone who has seen Paul Johnson or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of 16 September 2021.