Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police searching for missing St Andrews pensioner speak to more than 100 people as hunt continues

By Alasdair Clark
September 29 2021, 5.52pm Updated: September 29 2021, 5.52pm
Paul Johnson went missing on September 15 and has not been seen since.

Police have asked people in Fife to check dash cam and home CCTV footage as they continue to search for missing St Andrews pensioner Paul Johnson.

The 74-year-old has not been seen since he vanished from Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15.

Inquiries have established he left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue on foot a short time earlier, around 10pm that evening.

Despite extensive search activity locally, including support from a police helicopter and dog units, officers have been unable to locate Mr Johnson.

Missing 74-year-old, Paul Johnson.

Police also returned to the area where Mr Johnson was last seen at around the same time of night he went missing, where they spoke to more than 100 people.

Officers have now asked the public to check home CCTV, dash cam and doorbell camera footage for potential sightings of the missing man.

Inspector Stuart Hay said: “Last Wednesday, police spoke to more than 100 people during a revisit to where Paul was last seen.

“Everyone was very helpful but unfortunately we have still not managed to find him yet.

Searches were conducted at a number of local beauty spots including the Botanic Gardens and Craigtoun Park.

“I am keen for people who have not already come forward to check their dash-cam, private or doorbell systems just in case they may have captured footage of Paul.

“It has been a fortnight now since he was last seen and, as you can imagine, this has been a very distressing time for his family.

Paul Johnson missing St andrews pensioner
Police want locals to check home CCTV footage

“Once again, I’d like people to think back to around 10.30 pm to 11pm on Wednesday September 15, did you see a man matching his description late on Wednesday evening in the St Andrews area, or have you seen him since?”

Mr Johnson is described as a keen walker and is known to go for walks in expansive areas such as local golf courses, including Balgove, Craigtoun Country Park and the Strathkinness area.

Description of missing St Andrews pensioner

He is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.

Anyone who has seen Paul Johnson or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of 16 September 2021.

Police search Fife beauty spots after ‘potential sightings’ of missing St Andrews pensioner

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier