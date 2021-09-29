Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

News in Pictures – September 29th 2021

By John Post
September 29 2021, 5.53pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A model wearing the Queen Joséphine Necklace poses next to a painting in Sotheby’s auction house during a press viewing in Hong Kong. Vernon Yuen/Shutterstock
A cat waits to get vaccinated with a dose of an anti rabies vaccine on the occasion of World Rabies Day at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary University Hospital in Chennai. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Princess Diana’s former flatmate Virginia Clarke with an English Heritage blue plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Coleherne Court, Old Brompton Road, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Lava from the new volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma reached the Atlantic ocean last night, at the area known as Los Guirres beach, also known as Playa Nueva (New Beach). AP Photo/Saul Santos
Royal College of Art artist and sculptor Wayne Binitie takes a closer look at his glass sculpture containing air from the year 1765 which is on display at a new immersive exhibition ‘Polar Zero’ created in collaboration with British Antarctic Survey and global engineering and design firm Arup, at the Glasgow Science Centre to coincide with the Cop26 summit which takes place in Glasgow next month. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon giving media interviews at the new offices of Social Security Scotland in Dundee, where she announced that Social Security Scotland will recruit another 2,000 staff over the next year as the Scottish Government prepares to take over the payment of new benefits.  Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
Palestinian fishermen go fishing at sea during sunset in Gaza City, Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
The face of Betty Campbell during the unveiling of the statue in Central Square, Cardiff, of Betty Campbell, Wales’ first black headteacher. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
The Royal Navy has begun exploring the use of un-crewed technology on the new aircraft carriers. Fixed-wing drones, called the QinetiQ Banshee Jet 80+, were flown from the carrier’s flight deck to study how they can be used to train personnel in defending against ever-more capable fast jets and missiles. The jet-powered Banshee can soar to 25,000ft, skim just above the waves, and flies at speeds up to 400 knots (around 460mph). LPhot Ben Corbett/Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

 

 

