News in Pictures – September 29th 2021 By John Post September 29 2021, 5.53pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A model wearing the Queen Joséphine Necklace poses next to a painting in Sotheby’s auction house during a press viewing in Hong Kong. Vernon Yuen/Shutterstock A cat waits to get vaccinated with a dose of an anti rabies vaccine on the occasion of World Rabies Day at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary University Hospital in Chennai. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Princess Diana’s former flatmate Virginia Clarke with an English Heritage blue plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Coleherne Court, Old Brompton Road, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Lava from the new volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma reached the Atlantic ocean last night, at the area known as Los Guirres beach, also known as Playa Nueva (New Beach). AP Photo/Saul Santos Royal College of Art artist and sculptor Wayne Binitie takes a closer look at his glass sculpture containing air from the year 1765 which is on display at a new immersive exhibition ‘Polar Zero’ created in collaboration with British Antarctic Survey and global engineering and design firm Arup, at the Glasgow Science Centre to coincide with the Cop26 summit which takes place in Glasgow next month. Jane Barlow/PA Wire First Minister Nicola Sturgeon giving media interviews at the new offices of Social Security Scotland in Dundee, where she announced that Social Security Scotland will recruit another 2,000 staff over the next year as the Scottish Government prepares to take over the payment of new benefits. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire Palestinian fishermen go fishing at sea during sunset in Gaza City, Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The face of Betty Campbell during the unveiling of the statue in Central Square, Cardiff, of Betty Campbell, Wales’ first black headteacher. Ben Birchall/PA Wire The Royal Navy has begun exploring the use of un-crewed technology on the new aircraft carriers. Fixed-wing drones, called the QinetiQ Banshee Jet 80+, were flown from the carrier’s flight deck to study how they can be used to train personnel in defending against ever-more capable fast jets and missiles. The jet-powered Banshee can soar to 25,000ft, skim just above the waves, and flies at speeds up to 400 knots (around 460mph). LPhot Ben Corbett/Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Could Christmas really be cancelled? Or do we all just need to stop panicking? News in Pictures – September 28th 2021 EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers CEO Karen Macartney on Premiership plans, Stark’s Park facelift and women in football JIM CRUMLEY: The voice of the wild says the wolf belongs back in Scotland