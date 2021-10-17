Dundee police launch appeal after three-figure sum of cash stolen during break-in

An error occurred. Please try again.

An appeal has been launched by police in Dundee investigating a break-in on Guthrie Street after a three-figure sum of cash was stolen.

Officers said the cash was stolen from the premises in Dundee between 7:45pm on Thursday and 7:30am on Friday October 15.

Asking for the public to come forward with any information, Police Scotland said locals should report any suspicious activity.

Public appeal after Dundee break-in

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after a premises was broken into in the Guthrie Street area of Dundee.

“The incident took place between 7.45pm on Thursday, 14 October, and 7.30am on Friday, 15 October.

“As a result of the break-in, a mid-three figure sum of cash was stolen.

“Officers are asking for anyone with information on the incident, of if you saw any suspicious activity in Guthrie Street overnight from Thursday to Friday, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0662 of 15 October.

Alternatively, police said people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.