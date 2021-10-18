Dundee band raising money for Tayside Archie Foundation with songs about the city

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Dundonians have come together to create songs about the history of the city to raise money for the Tayside Archie Foundation.

Musician Paul Fitzpatrick and lyricist John Quinn curated the album ‘More than Seven Wonders’ in an attempt to raise funds for the children’s hospital charity.

The pair also had help from John’s wife, Marion Quinn, who helped designed the artwork for the CD.

The theme and inspiration for the album lies in the heart of Dundee, as the songs celebrate the history and culture of the City of Discovery.

John, a part-time tour guide at Verdant Works, came up with the lyrics for the songs based on his knowledge of the history of Dundee.

John said: “I had done a lot of research and study on the history of Dundee.

“I had a reasonable understanding beforehand because I am a Dundonian in my 60s but once you start to study and research a bit further you start to learn a lot more than you thought you did.

“The inspiration for it really was the story of Dundee and its history and wanting to share that to a wider audience.

“It’s stories about more famous Dundonians and people who have passed through and equally stories about more ordinary people whose stories I feel deserve to be told.

“The title track, More than Seven Wonders, is a kind of surreal take from the top of the Law and the magnificent view of Dundee and the surrounding area and imaging the Seven Wonders of the World, what are the Seven Wonders of Dundee sort of thing.”

John worked with Paul, who handled the musical instrument side of things, to create the album.

They later decided to donate all the CDs to the Archie Foundation to sell to raise funds for the charity.

John added: “I suggested to Paul why don’t we put this to more practical use and approach a local charity once it’s finished and then sell the music to raise money for a local charity.

“It’s not the central thing but I have grandchildren who have had to make use of the hospital facilities.

“I think a children’s hospital is a pretty sound place to donate to and at that point I then approached Archie and they were delighted.”

Currently, the Archie Foundation has 700 copies to sell.

John said: “I hope the CDs make a contribution to their fundraising.

“Children’s hospitals need funding but also because their logo is on the artwork for our album, I hope the CDs also raise the profile of the work they are doing at the charity, particularly around the world.”

Hope to raise city profile in ‘positive way’

The pair also hope that the CD will celebrate the positive side of Dundee and allow people to look at it in an optimistic way.

“The music was deliberately written to raise the profile of the city in a positive way,” said John.

“I feel we’ve tried to make a little contribution to a more positive, uplifting story about the history of Dundee because I think it is a fascinating history.”

The Archie Foundation has been fundraising for a new children’s theatre suite at Ninewells Hospital.

Last year fundraisers smashed their £2 million target.

‘Fantastic act of kindness’

Fiona Martin, regional fundraising officer for Archie Foundation, said: “I have loved this journey with the CD.

“I didn’t see it from the beginning, but have enjoyed the ending.

“I think for me is that it is such a fantastic act of kindness and they are all so passionate about the making of the CD and how much they have enjoyed doing it.

“The proceeds will make a difference to sick children in hospital and the CD will be available from our website shortly.

“We would like to thank everyone who gave their all in the making of this. Amazing people.”