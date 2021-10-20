Emergency services battling fire at Dundee industrial estate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services are tackling a blaze at the Dryburgh Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Fire crews were called to the scene, just off the Kingsway, at around 8.45am on Wednesday but the blaze is still ongoing.

Two fire engines and police officers are at the scene.

Police have advised members of the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved and traffic is being managed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at the Dryburgh Industrial Estate in Dundee.

“We were called at 8.45am following the report of a fire.

“We have two appliances in attendance and the fire is still ongoing.

“One main jet is in use.”

A passerby said: “I’ve not been here for long but I think the fire started just before 9.

“I saw one fire engine leave the industrial park, so I think there’s just one still there.

“It looks as though they might be here for some time.

“They’ve put tape up all around the Camperdown Industrial Park.

“You can’t get into the entrance at all and even the surrounding wooded area behind it has been sectioned off.”