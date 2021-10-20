Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Emergency services battling fire at Dundee industrial estate

By Amie Flett and Katy Scott
October 20 2021, 11.00am Updated: October 20 2021, 12.54pm
Emergency services are tackling a blaze at the Dryburgh Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Fire crews were called to the scene, just off the Kingsway, at around 8.45am on Wednesday but the blaze is still ongoing.

Two fire engines and police officers are at the scene.

Police have advised members of the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved and traffic is being managed.

A police cordon has blocked off the nearby Camperdown Industrial Park.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at the Dryburgh Industrial Estate in Dundee.

“We were called at 8.45am following the report of a fire.

“We have two appliances in attendance and the fire is still ongoing.

“One main jet is in use.”

The nearby Ardler Wood Walk has been taped off.
A passerby said: “I’ve not been here for long but I think the fire started just before 9.

“I saw one fire engine leave the industrial park, so I think there’s just one still there.

“It looks as though they might be here for some time.

“They’ve put tape up all around the Camperdown Industrial Park.

“You can’t get into the entrance at all and even the surrounding wooded area behind it has been sectioned off.”

