Police say Dundee spiking reports ‘do not appear to be linked’ to Glasgow or Edinburgh

By Katy Scott
October 20 2021, 12.07pm Updated: October 20 2021, 1.07pm
Police do not believe the spiking reports are connected.

Police say various reports that women were spiked by injection in clubs in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow do not appear to be linked.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed that officers are looking into a “small number of reports” concerning the alleged spiking.

A series of social media posts alleged that women had been spiked by injection in the three cities.

A viral social media post alleged that one woman was spiked at Captain’s Cabin in Dundee at the weekend.

dundee spiking injection
A post about the alleged incident has gone viral on social media.

The bar posted an updated response to the allegations on social media on Tuesday, saying: “At this stage, the victim has since reached out and we have been informed that the police are now involved with the investigation.

“The Team at Captain’s are deeply appalled that such an incident has occurred at our venue.

“Spiking by injection has become a national issue so we will work with the authorities and the community in order to avoid incidents like this in the future.

‘Deeply appalled’

“We at Captain’s Cabin are taking this incident very seriously.

“Since opening, we have worked hard to make our venue a safe and pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy.

“We welcome any recommendations for how we can improve on this.

“We are more than willing to listen because in instances like this, we all need to look out for one other.”

The spokesperson also laid out a series of new safety measures that the bar would put in place to ensure women have a secure night out.

spiking injection
The bar say they have introduced a series of safety measures.

Similar allegations have emerged on social media involving venues such as Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms and Nice N Sleazy’s in Glasgow.

Another woman claimed she was spiked by injection in Tingle in Stirling.

Multiple women from across the country have reported small puncture marks appearing on their backs and arms.

Incidents ‘not linked’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of posts circulating on social media about spiking incidents involving injections in Scotland.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries, and a small number of reports from the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas are being investigated.

“These do not appear to be linked.

“We take all reports seriously and we would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking in any form to contact Police via 101.”

