Dundee bar takes action following reports of spiking by injection

Owners of a Dundee bar say they have set out extra measures to protect customers amid claims of spiking by injection at the venue.

It comes after posts circulating on social media suggested a customer had been injected at Captain’s Cabin at the weekend.

The allegations were shared widely across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The bar initially responded to the incident in a statement where they said they were aware of the “serious allegation” over the weekend.

But the post received some backlash from the public over its wording.

Bar says is assisting victim

In a new statement, the bar apologised for the wording they used in their previous response and said the victim had since “reached out” to them.

Captain’s Cabin also said they’d been informed that police were “now involved with the investigation”.

A spokesperson for the bar said: “Our previous post about the recent spiking incident has received a mixed reception from the community and we would like to offer you all an update on the situation to clear a few things up and try to put your minds at rest.

“After reading your posts, comments and tags, we completely understand your frustrations.

“We wanted to get a statement out quickly to start a dialogue with you all about what we plan to do.

“At this stage, the victim has since reached out and we have been informed that the police are now involved with the investigation.

“We would first like to apologise for using the term ‘alleged’ when referring to the victim.

“We were advised to use the term in a legal sense, but it is not the language we should have used and we are sorry for the upset we have caused.”

Extra safety measures from bar

The bar then went on to condemn abuse targeted at their staff following the previous statement and said the team are “deeply appalled that such an incident has occurred” at their venue.

The owners have set out extra measures which they plan to put in place to ensure the safety of customers.

These included conducting more bag searches upon entry, increased security indoors, extra vigilance from staff and recruitment of female stewards.

Police say victim is still unknown

Police have said that they have not yet identified the person who made the original post but are still continuing with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Dundee are investigating a post on social media about a female being spiked by injection at a premises on Ward Road.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.

“Officers have not yet been able to identify the person who made the original post and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact 101 quoting incident 2033 of 17 October, 2021.”