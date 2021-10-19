EXCLUSIVE: Dundee buzzbomb Luke McCowan opens up on first Premiership goal, getting elusive win and mental toughness of Leigh Griffiths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee buzzbomb Luke McCowan opens up on first Premiership goal, getting elusive win and mental toughness of Leigh Griffiths

By George Cran
October 19 2021, 5.00pm Updated: October 19 2021, 5.13pm
Dundee attacker Luke McCowan.

Luke McCowan has made a real impact in his short time as a Dundee player.

Since signing from Ayr United in the summer, the attacking midfielder has been a buzzbomb of industry down the flanks for the Dark Blues.

And ‘buzz’ is certainly the word for McCowan.

Speaking after scoring his first league goal for his new club as they notched their first three points of the season against Aberdeen, the bubbly 23-year-old used the word ‘buzzing’ five times in a three-minute interview.

It’s clear the former lifeguard is enjoying himself in his first crack at Premiership football.

“What a feeling,” he said.

McCowan celebrates

“After the game we were a bit relieved but buzzing we got the win.

“We held on – it felt like we were playing another half because they just kept adding on and adding on more time.

“It was unreal.

“I was a little sad I scored at that end because I’ve heard about scoring in front of the South Enclosure but I’m delighted.

“The boys were amazing. Holding on at the end, Ashy (Lee Ashcroft) couldn’t even see and all the boys were brilliant.”

‘I put pressure on myself’

With the score at 1-0, McCowan popped a pass into Jordan McGhee on the edge of the Aberdeen area before getting it back and dispatching a low shot beyond the goalkeeper.

As much as he enjoyed the moment, though, McCowan is determined it won’t be his last.

He added: “Hopefully it’s the first of many here. I’m just buzzing to get off the mark.

“To get that first one, hopefully I can kick on and get more.

“I put pressure on myself to score every game I play and I feel if I don’t do that I’m not testing myself.

McCowan (No 17) makes it 2-0.

“I’m buzzing. Buzzing to get the goal.”

Griffiths’ mental toughness

Key players Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths were back after injuries and played a big part in seeing the Dark Blues to victory.

And Dens Park erupted when Griffiths opened the scoring, grabbing his first goal since returning to the club in August.

And McCowan insists it was a moment of joy the striker deserves.

“It was amazing, I was standing right behind him when he scored,” McCowan added.

Griffiths and McCowan celebrate.

“As soon as he put it through the goalie’s legs and I’m running right towards him but starts running away from me!

“It was thoroughly deserved as well. Leigh puts up with a lot of stick that he somehow blocks out. His mental toughness is brilliant.

“His goal was deserved.”

Adam and Griffiths influence

The influence of experienced players like Griffiths and captain Adam, though, doesn’t just affect things during games.

“As much as they make a difference on the pitch, they make a huge difference in the changing-room before a game,” said McCowan.

“They’ve obviously played at unbelievable levels and it really helps boys like myself for them just to tell me to believe in myself and push harder.

“It’s good to have those guys in the changing-room – it gives you that bit extra on the pitch.”

Asked what it was like going back into the home dressing-room at Dens after a hard-fought victory over the Dons, out came that key word once more.

McCowan added: “It was class.

“There wasn’t much said, just a well done, everyone buzzing and saying let’s push on from here.”

 

