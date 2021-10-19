EXCLUSIVE: Dundee buzzbomb Luke McCowan opens up on first Premiership goal, getting elusive win and mental toughness of Leigh Griffiths

An error occurred. Please try again.

Luke McCowan has made a real impact in his short time as a Dundee player.

Since signing from Ayr United in the summer, the attacking midfielder has been a buzzbomb of industry down the flanks for the Dark Blues.

And ‘buzz’ is certainly the word for McCowan.

Speaking after scoring his first league goal for his new club as they notched their first three points of the season against Aberdeen, the bubbly 23-year-old used the word ‘buzzing’ five times in a three-minute interview.

It’s clear the former lifeguard is enjoying himself in his first crack at Premiership football.

“What a feeling,” he said.

“After the game we were a bit relieved but buzzing we got the win.

“We held on – it felt like we were playing another half because they just kept adding on and adding on more time.

“It was unreal.

“I was a little sad I scored at that end because I’ve heard about scoring in front of the South Enclosure but I’m delighted.

“The boys were amazing. Holding on at the end, Ashy (Lee Ashcroft) couldn’t even see and all the boys were brilliant.”

‘I put pressure on myself’

With the score at 1-0, McCowan popped a pass into Jordan McGhee on the edge of the Aberdeen area before getting it back and dispatching a low shot beyond the goalkeeper.

As much as he enjoyed the moment, though, McCowan is determined it won’t be his last.

He added: “Hopefully it’s the first of many here. I’m just buzzing to get off the mark.

“To get that first one, hopefully I can kick on and get more.

“I put pressure on myself to score every game I play and I feel if I don’t do that I’m not testing myself.

“I’m buzzing. Buzzing to get the goal.”

Griffiths’ mental toughness

Key players Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths were back after injuries and played a big part in seeing the Dark Blues to victory.

And Dens Park erupted when Griffiths opened the scoring, grabbing his first goal since returning to the club in August.

And McCowan insists it was a moment of joy the striker deserves.

“It was amazing, I was standing right behind him when he scored,” McCowan added.

“As soon as he put it through the goalie’s legs and I’m running right towards him but starts running away from me!

“It was thoroughly deserved as well. Leigh puts up with a lot of stick that he somehow blocks out. His mental toughness is brilliant.

“His goal was deserved.”

Adam and Griffiths influence

The influence of experienced players like Griffiths and captain Adam, though, doesn’t just affect things during games.

“As much as they make a difference on the pitch, they make a huge difference in the changing-room before a game,” said McCowan.

“They’ve obviously played at unbelievable levels and it really helps boys like myself for them just to tell me to believe in myself and push harder.

“It’s good to have those guys in the changing-room – it gives you that bit extra on the pitch.”

Asked what it was like going back into the home dressing-room at Dens after a hard-fought victory over the Dons, out came that key word once more.

McCowan added: “It was class.

“There wasn’t much said, just a well done, everyone buzzing and saying let’s push on from here.”