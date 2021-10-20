Callum Davidson: Cammy McPherson ‘quality’ already shows – and the best is yet to come from St Johnstone loan star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: Cammy McPherson ‘quality’ already shows – and the best is yet to come from St Johnstone loan star

By Gordon Bannerman and Alan Temple
October 20 2021, 12.30pm Updated: October 20 2021, 1.09pm
Davidson
Davidson takes in Celtic vs Ferencvaros last night

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reckons the performance of Cammy MacPherson was a sliver lining to an otherwise miserable afternoon against Livingston.

The 22-year-old completed his first full 90 minutes since joining the Saintees on loan from St Mirren on deadline day.

And while Davidson’s charges slipped to an uncharacteristically error-strewn 3-0 defeat, MacPherson’s showing was heartening.

He was a bundle of energy, delivered dangerous set-pieces — Efe Ambrose and Liam Craig both coming close from his dead-ball deliveries — and made five key passes (Opta), more than any other player on the pitch.

As such, Davidson can reflect on one major positive from a forgettable day at McDiarmid.

MacPherson
Promise: MacPherson

“We don’t just write off a performance like that,” said Davidson. “We have looked at it and assessed what we did wrong. We have to learn from our mistakes. 

“But there were some plus points from the game.

“I thought Cammy performed really well in his first start. You could see his quality and his energy levels.

“It was great to get 90 minutes under his belt.

“Coming to a new club, you’d want to start straight away but he picked up that unfortunate shoulder injury in a bounce game.

“We have had a number of injuries to key players in the six to eight weeks. It has been very disruptive so far this season. 

“But we knew Cammy would offer a good delivery from set pieces and from open play — and there is going to be a lot more to come from him.”

