Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Asghar on Dundee United’s top 6 dream as Tannadice side go third

By Ewan Smith
October 20 2021, 12.30pm Updated: October 20 2021, 1.13pm
Tony Asghar watched Dundee United climb into third with the win over Hibernian
Tony Asghar watched Dundee United climb into third with the win over Hibernian

Tony Asghar insists Dundee United are still on ‘a long journey’ – but can’t put their top six ambitions on hold forever.

United moved into third place with Saturday’s stunning 3-0 win over Hibernian.

They already have the look of a side that can consistently compete in the top half this year – despite the season being just nine games old.

And sporting director Asghar, speaking prior to the weekend success at Easter Road, has outlined his side’s ambitions for the new term.

Tony Asghar watched Dundee United climb into third with the win over Hibernian

“We have aspirations to be a top six club,” Asghar told Courier Sport. “We can’t keep saying ‘maybe next season.’

“All of us have the ambition to get there and we will work hard to achieve it.

“Whether it’s a must or people will be judged on it? That’s for debate.

“But for me, being the best we can be on the pitch is important.

“When we first started out, we knew this season would be a challenge.

“The Scottish Premiership is really strong this year and everyone knows that.

“We have gone into the transfer market and brought some experienced players in.

“We have also tried to ensure our young players are an integral part of it all.

Tony Asghar is delighted to see Dundee United give youngsters like Kerr Smith a chance

“The style of play we are trying to adopt is starting to work. It’s going to take a bit of time and we will be patient.

“Nothing is built in a day but we want to have a style of play that is attractive and successful.

“We are on a long journey but we are really quite happy where we are at this moment in time.”

