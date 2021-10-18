St Johnstone in League Cup semi-final sweat as Shaun Rooney faces weeks out with injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

St Johnstone in League Cup semi-final sweat as Shaun Rooney faces weeks out with injury

By Gordon Bannerman
October 18 2021, 10.30pm Updated: October 18 2021, 10.41pm
Shaun Rooney is helped from the field after picking up an ankle injury against Livingston.
Cup talisman Shaun Rooney has a race against time to face Celtic next month.

The St Johnstone defender limped out of the 3-0 weekend loss to Livingston after turning his ankle mid-way through the first half.

Now Perth manager Callum Davidson is resigned to an anxious wait to see if Rooney makes the November 20 Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with the Hoops.

Shaun Rooney lies injured on the McDiarmid Park turf in the clash with Livingston.

Fans’ favourite Rooney bagged goals at the National Stadium last season as Saints beat Livingston and Hibs to claim a cup double.

The 25-year-old also found the net in a recent 2-0 quarter final win against local rivals Dundee.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle star is braced for weeks on the sidelines.

But Rooney’s recovery programme will be aimed at ensuring he’s ready for the Hampden trip as Saints defend a trophy they won in February for the first time in their history.

