St Johnstone in League Cup semi-final sweat as Shaun Rooney faces weeks out with injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cup talisman Shaun Rooney has a race against time to face Celtic next month.

The St Johnstone defender limped out of the 3-0 weekend loss to Livingston after turning his ankle mid-way through the first half.

Now Perth manager Callum Davidson is resigned to an anxious wait to see if Rooney makes the November 20 Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with the Hoops.

Fans’ favourite Rooney bagged goals at the National Stadium last season as Saints beat Livingston and Hibs to claim a cup double.

The 25-year-old also found the net in a recent 2-0 quarter final win against local rivals Dundee.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle star is braced for weeks on the sidelines.

But Rooney’s recovery programme will be aimed at ensuring he’s ready for the Hampden trip as Saints defend a trophy they won in February for the first time in their history.