See inside Dundee’s new breakfast and brunch joint The Cannon

A Dundee man has launched a new business in the city centre after taking a break from hospitality during the pandemic.

Scott Cannon, who has opened various other cafes in the area, decided to launch The Cannon on Union Street after finding the perfect location a few months ago.

The local wanted to add to the already bolstering cafe scene and has taken over where the former The Palais Tea Room once operated after closing down during the pandemic.

Investing a six-figure sum into the business, Scott and his dad refurbished the venue themselves in the space of around three months.

Specialising in offering breakfast and brunch, the eatery also offers lunch and is open until 4pm six days a week, except Tuesdays.

The dad of two has employed eight members of staff, both full and part-time, and Scott’s girlfriend is also lending a hand at the weekends.

He said: “I wanted to get back into hospitality after lockdown. Dundee is a great city and there’s so much happening. Plus, it looks like there’s going to be even more happening here in the future so I wanted to be involved in that.

“Union Street has been pedestrianised and with it being between the town and the V&A and railway station I thought it was the perfect place. I think the street will really explode with a great range of independent businesses soon.”

What should you order?

With everything from pancakes to bagels, French toast, avocado on toast and much more, there’s plenty to indulge in. Not forgetting other gems on the all day breakfast offering and the toasted sandwiches and milkshakes for lunch.

The most popular sweet dish to date has been the Biscoff pancakes which is three pancakes stacked high with Biscoff spread, Biscoff double cream, banana, Biscoff crumble and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Eggs Cannon has dominated the savoury offering. The sourdough toast is topped with two poached eggs, bacon, black pudding, mushrooms and spinach.

Food items are priced from £2.60 to £7.50 while drinks range from £1.80 to £3.95.

Inside

With a large bench seat, neon signage, grass flower walls, mosaic tiles and more, the smaller cafe is a feast for the eyes.

As well as tables, there’s also softer, cosier chairs at the front of the venue as well as fake green grass at the entrance instead of a doormat.

Seating around 20 to 25 customers, Scott will apply to the council to add outside seating to the mix come spring and hopes to add around 10 tables if successful.

He said: “There’s no social distancing now so we’ve gone for bench seating primarily.

“My dad and I did all of the work to get it ready for opening. I would come up with ideas and I’d ask dad if we could do it and he’d bring it to life. He’s a former teacher but a handyman so there was a huge amount that went into it.

“I’ve designed it in the way so that the space is adaptable. It could be a cocktail bar at night, host events – be that small private ones or our own – and there are so many options we could do. I want to focus on what we’re doing now, but who knows what the future holds.”

