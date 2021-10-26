Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Xplore Dundee announces bus route and timetable changes from January

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 26 2021, 3.58pm Updated: October 26 2021, 4.43pm
A number of bus route changes are planned for Dundee

Xplore Dundee has announced a series of changes to bus routes and timetables from January in a bid to make services more reliable.

Among those affected is the number 33, which travels along Forfar Road and is regularly affected by congestion on the A90.

Bosses say the changes – which come into effect on January 4 – will ensure services run on time more often.

The move comes just weeks after Xplore was forced to cut some services as a result of a driver shortage.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of the firm, said: “We always monitor our network for changing travel patterns and ways to make the network more efficient and reliable.

Christine McGlasson, managing director, standing in front of some Xplore Dundee buses
Christine McGlasson, managing director of Xplore Dundee.

“These changes reflect what we’ve observed during the past few weeks, and also take into account customer feedback and passenger numbers.”

She added: “We’re hoping for significant improvements on service 33 in particular, which is often severely impacted by unpredictable traffic levels on the A90 Forfar Road.

“It’s simply proving extremely difficult to run a reliable bus service via this highly congested trunk road, so while we are still serving the main usage areas around the A90, we have re-routed service 33 away from the main road as much as possible and expect to see punctuality and reliability improve greatly.”

What changes will be made to Xplore bus services?

Xplore as detailed the changes being made to services across Dundee. These include:

  • Ninewells circular services 6a/6c will be withdrawn and replaced by a new, simplified service 6. It will run hourly throughout the day, Monday to Saturday, and the route will run from the city centre to Ninewells Hospital (via Blackness Road, Tullideph Road, Elmwood and Gowrie Park). Many areas currently served by the 6a/6c will retain their connections to Tesco on South Road, with a link to the supermarket for residents around Blackness Road.
  • Services 9/10 will be renumbered to run as service 10 both ways. Service 10 will continue to interwork with service 5a at Broughty Ferry.
  • Services 10 and 28 will run a one-way (clockwise) circuit in Charleston via Craigowan Road, Craigard Road and South Road – avoiding the need for buses to meet on Craigowan Road.
Queues of traffic on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee.
Congestion on the A90 north of Dundee has caused problems for the 33 bus.
  • Service 23 will be re-routed via Clepington Road and Forfar Road (instead of Arklay Street and Arthurstone Terrace) to provide a daytime service in the Maryfield area. Arklay Street/Arthurstone continue to be served by service 18 (Arklay Street) and service 22 (Arthurstone Terrace).
  • Service 33 will be re-routed via Pitkerro Road and Fountainbleau Drive (instead of Forfar Road) and will start/finish at Commercial Street (instead of Crichton Street).

The firm also says that services 1, 2, 5/5a, 17, 18, 22, 28 and 32 will have some timetable changes in an attempt to improve punctuality.

Xplore says that further details and updated timetable information is available on its website, on its mobile app and at its travel centre on Commercial Street.

