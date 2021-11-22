Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Madness frontman Suggs will bring one-man show to Dundee Rep

By Rebecca Baird
November 22 2021, 5.10pm Updated: November 22 2021, 5.11pm
Suggs is bringing his Life In The Realm Of Madness show to Dundee.

Dundee, buckle up – Madness frontman Suggs is coming to Our House.

The ska legend will stop in at Dundee Rep Theatre early next year as he tours his one-man show, Suggs: A Life In The Realm of Madness.

From fighting vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace to fending off a thief trying to steal an urn of ashes, Suggs (real name Graham MacPherson) certainly has some mad stories to tell.

Suggs is back on his throne as alter ego King Cnut as his smash-hit show My Life Story get a sequel in 2022.

The 2022 tours follows on from his hit My Life Story tour, and in Suggs’ words: “If the first show was about how on earth I got to where I am, then this one is about what happened when I got there.”

A story told in words in music, with the help of trusty pianist Deano, A Life In The Realm Of Madness will weave Madness songs, Suggs’ own tracks and anecdotes from the North London musician’s extraordinary life.

Secret to success? It Must Be Love

Ahead of the tour, Suggs told Richard Barber his rock steady home life with wife Anne balanced the rollicking early success of Madness, saying: ““Fame doesn’t really interest me.”

But interesting or not, fame has given him a repertoire of interesting stories with which to delight audiences up and down the country.

“A couple of weeks before the Diamond Jubilee, I’d said something disparaging on the radio about Brian May’s hair. It triggered a tsunami of angry tweets from Queen trolls,” he said.

Suggs will entertain audiences with tales from his career as lead vocalist of Madness.

“A few days later, Anne said to me that I’d been sent a letter from the Queen. I said: ‘What? They’ve got their lawyers on me, have they?’ ‘No,’ she said, ‘not Queen. It’s from the Queen.’

“Well, of course I didn’t believe her. But it turned out to be an invitation for Madness to perform at the Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.”

Remarking on his weird and wonderful life, Suggs says: “I’ve always been waiting for a tap on the shoulder and to be asked: ‘What are you doing here, sunshine?”

“It’s surreal really, to look back at 12-year-old me compared to everything that’s happened since. Madness, you might say!”

The Life In The Realm of Madness show is coming to Dundee Rep on January 30 2022. 

