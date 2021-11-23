Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee schoolgirl Chelsea gets job at city hotel after impressing her mentor

By Stephen Eighteen
November 23 2021, 8.09am
Chelsea Elliot and Manny Baber at Sleeperz Hotel, Dundee.

A Dundee schoolgirl has earned a job at a city hotel after impressing her mentor in a career project.

Kirkton resident Chelsea Elliot, 17, joined the Career Ready mentoring scheme earlier this year.

Her mentor, Manny Barber, 47, was so impressed by Chelsea’s progress that he offered her a job at the Sleeperz Hotel, where he is the general manager.

Sleeperz Hotel.

Chelsea, a pupil at Morgan Academy, now works part-time on the hotel reception and says the mentoring scheme has given her a great life.

“I would 100 per-cent recommend it,” she says. “If it wasn’t for the mentoring I’d be working at not-a-great job.

“I have made so many friends out of it and it has created so many opportunities.”

‘I was lacking confidence’

Chelsea was a high-achiever academically but being mentored gave her more strings to her bow.

“Before, I was lacking confidence and my social skills were not the greatest,” she says.

“But doing the mentorship really helped my confidence.”

She began sessions with Manny after hearing about the scheme in January 2021.

“Chelsea was perfect for the programme,” he said. “She was highly engaged and wanted to add life skills and better deal with situations in life.”

‘She did extremely well’

Suitably impressed, Manny organised for Chelsea to do an internship at the hotel reception over four weeks in June.

“Every time she was on shift I’d take 20 minutes out to talk to talk to her to see how she was getting on,” Manny said.

“She did extremely well integrating with colleagues.”

‘I was quite shy’

In the final week of her work experience stint Chelsea was offered a 16-hour contract, working on the reception mainly on weekends.

Since starting in the role she has also done some breakfast shifts, serving food and cleaning tables.

Chelsea Elliot.

“It sounds stupid but before this I’d never have been able to speak to people on the phone as I was quite shy.

“This has given me confidence in life that I didn’t have.

“For example, something you don’t learn in school is how to write a formal email and how to do line breaks.

“Before doing this job I would have never known how to do this.”

‘I never ever thought that would be a career for me’

Chelsea is keen on sports and enjoys playing badminton, ultimate frisbee and football. Prior to the mentoring she anticipated a career very different to the one she is now considering.

“When I first found out I was going to be a hotel receptionist I never ever thought that would be a career for me,” she said.

“I didn’t think I’d be sitting in front of a computer. I always thought I’d be in a teaching role but this is now a consideration.

“I was quite set on being a primary school teacher or a secondary PE teacher.

“They are still options but I am definitely looking at business and hospitality.”

‘It’s helped my independence’

Chelsea, who worked at Moonlight Desserts, Hilltown in the first half of 2020, collected As in English, PE, Modern Studies and Politics in her highers, as well as a C in Maths.

The proud daughter of Richard and Karen is this year studying an advanced higher in PE and highers in history and philosophy.

“It’s made so many things so much easier and helped my independence because I am not relying on my parents for money,” she added.

‘This wasn’t available to me when I was younger’

Manny believes the Career Ready scheme is of great benefit to both mentor and mentee.

Manny Baber.

He said: “I progressed up the ladder from being a part-time waiter and have worked with different types of leaders.

“So I fully realised the benefits of having a good mentor and, also, a good mentor programme, which wasn’t available to me when I was younger.

“Developing Chelsea’s confidence has given her a different view of her career.”

Champions needed

Career Ready has partnered with crowd-funding platform Charity Extra to raise £250,000 in just 36 hours on November 26-27.

It is looking for ‘champions’ to take on a small individual fundraising goal to raise from your network of colleagues, family and friends – with no need to do any challenge activities.

Career Ready is also running a series of sessions where you can discover more and hear from our team on the difference you can make by taking part.

