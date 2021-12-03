In pictures: Santa arrives with a pipe band to light up Dundee’s West End for Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Santa was accompanied by the skirl of the pipes as he arrived at the biggest ever Dundee West End Christmas.

He drew up in his traditional sleigh to take part in the festive fun at Miller’s Wynd.

And he and the Mains of Fintry Band got there just in time to switch on the Christmas lights.

Santa then handed out Christmas goodie bags to children who had gathered to see him.

A Christmas market with food, drink and entertainment all added to the festive atmosphere.

Two-week celebration

The event was just one part of the two-week Christmas celebration that has run in the west end for the past 21 years.

While there were no fireworks this year due to Covid rules, there were more than 30 events – the most ever run by the volunteer committee.

The next one will involve carols, ceilidh and hot chocolate in Miller’s Wynd car park on Sunday.

This will be followed by an online Christmas concert and community awards on Tuesday.

The full list is available on the West End Christmas Fortnight Facebook page.