Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

In pictures: Santa arrives with a pipe band to light up Dundee’s West End for Christmas

By Claire Warrender
December 3 2021, 10.10am Updated: December 3 2021, 10.11am
Santa switched on the lights. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Santa was accompanied by the skirl of the pipes as he arrived at the biggest ever Dundee West End Christmas.

He drew up in his traditional sleigh to take part in the festive fun at Miller’s Wynd.

And he and the Mains of Fintry Band got there just in time to switch on the Christmas lights.

Santa switched on the Dundee West End Christmas lights.
Santa arrives to switch on the lights. Picture Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Excited children enjoyed being at the Dundee West End Christmas lights switch-on.
Children were excited to meet Santa at Dundee West End Christmas lights. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Santa then handed out Christmas goodie bags to children who had gathered to see him.

A Christmas market with food, drink and entertainment all added to the festive atmosphere.

Two-week celebration

The event was just one part of the two-week Christmas celebration that has run in the west end for the past 21 years.

While there were no fireworks this year due to Covid rules, there were more than 30 events – the most ever run by the volunteer committee.

Jack Davidson, 6, Oliver, 6, and Mati, 7, Zmudzinski with Santa, Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Crowds gathered at the Christmas market at Miller’s Wynd on Perth Road. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Mains of Fintry Pipe Band provided entertainment at Dundee West End Christmas market. Picture Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The next one will involve carols, ceilidh and hot chocolate in Miller’s Wynd car park on Sunday.

This will be followed by an online Christmas concert and community awards on Tuesday.

The full list is available on the West End Christmas Fortnight Facebook page.

More from The Courier