Officers rush to Dundee railway station after report of man acting aggressively

By Jake Keith & Hannah Ballantyne
February 27 2022, 8.01pm Updated: February 27 2022, 8.03pm
The incident occurred at Dundee Railway Station
The incident occurred at Dundee Railway Station

An estimated 20 police officers rushed to Dundee railway station on Saturday night amid reports of a man acting aggressively.

Eyewitnesses spoke of a huge police presence at the waterfront station at around 7pm as hundreds of rugby fans arrived back in the city following Scotland v France in Edinburgh.

One said she saw around 20 police officers at the station. Some were reportedly downstairs on platform one while more vans pulled up outside.

She said: “There was a dozen or so uniformed officers on platform one a few minutes after 7pm.

Passengers were left in shock during the disturbance at the station.

“As I left the station by car, a police car pulled up and two officers got out of it and entered the station. 

“Then a police car with several officers pulled up and entered the station. In total I would say there was at least 20 in attendance.”

Train cancelled after incident

Police Scotland could not confirm whether anyone was arrested but one passenger said she saw several officers running across the platform.

She said: “It was quite scary and honestly it gave me a fright. I saw about nine officers.

“I really couldn’t believe it when it was all happening.”

Scotrail announced its 6.57pm train from Dundee to Glasgow terminated at Stirling due to a staff absence believed to be related to the incident.

A force spokeswoman said: “At around 6.45pm on Saturday February 26, police received a report a man was acting aggressively at Dundee Railway Station. Officers attended and there are no reports of anyone being injured.”

The British Transport Police were asked for a comment but did not respond.

