Double murder accused Andrew Innes to stand trial next year By Jamie Buchan April 12 2022, 1.43pm Updated: April 12 2022, 2.47pm Bennylyn Burke pictured with her two-year-old daughter Jellica [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Andrew Innes Bennylyn Burke dundee Glasgow High Court murder Troon Avenue More from The Courier News team Health & Wellbeing Diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 50: Perth mum Doreen on first symptoms and how family help her through the hard times April 12 2022 Golf 150th Open: Stands start to rise at the Old Course as Tiger Woods confirms he’ll be there in July April 11 2022 News Residents left without power after fire breaks out underground in Leslie High Street April 10 2022 More from The Courier Douglas Ross: Now is not the right time to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister ‘Sky should be ashamed’: Former Dundee bar owner slapped with £10,000 fine Dundee public sector workers turn to foodbanks and loans amid pay row Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to both be fined over partygate scandal Arrests after spate of cooking oil thefts in Angus and Fife London trio jailed over ‘cowardly’ stabbing which left Dundee man close to death Premium Content