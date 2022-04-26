Police in Dundee launch probe after Tory council candidate threatened with violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Police in Dundee launch probe after Tory council candidate threatened with violence

By Justin Bowie
April 26 2022, 5.12pm Updated: April 27 2022, 12.24pm
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Tory candiate threatened. Picture shows; Gavin McKenzie. Dundee. Supplied by Gavin McKenzie Date; 26/04/2022
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Tory candiate threatened. Picture shows; Gavin McKenzie. Dundee. Supplied by Gavin McKenzie Date; 26/04/2022

Police in Dundee are investigating after a Conservative council candidate was subjected to alleged threats of physical violence.

Gavin Mackenzie, who is standing in the city’s Lochee ward, contacted officers over an apparently menacing message on Twitter sent to him earlier this month.

A social media troll claimed he would “merc” Mr Mackenzie – slang for a physical assault – if the Tory is seen campaigning his area.

The poster was responding to another tweet by an anti-Union group mocking the election hopeful’s appearance.

A local Conservative Party spokesman condemned the message but said it would not deter Mr Mackenzie from campaigning in the run up to May’s election.

‘Sickening abuse’

The spokesman said: “Gavin won’t let a tiny minority of thugs affect his positive campaigning in Lochee – which has obviously touched a nerve somewhere.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries have been ongoing since they were alerted to the tweet.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Saturday, 23 April, officers were made aware of threats having been made online and enquiries are at an early stage.”

‘Polarised politics’

Several high-profile Scottish politicians previously revealed the shocking abuse and death threats they receive from the public.

Senior MPs and MSPs warned of the “visceral, poisonous and polarised nature” of the country’s national debate.

Nicola Sturgeon said recently that the political environment north of the border is more toxic now than when she first entered Holyrood.

Watch Dundee council candidates answer your questions on schools, scandals and cost of living

