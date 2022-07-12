Couch, mattress and TVs dumped in middle of Dundee’s Lochee High Street By Lindsey Hamilton July 12 2022, 2.04pm Updated: July 12 2022, 3.10pm 0 Councillor Charlie Malone with the flytipping on The High Street, Lochee. Pic Gareth Jennings. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dog poo bins stink: Perth & Kinross Council is to dump them – but what about your area? Dundee house set on fire as neighbours tell of ‘terrifying’ blaze Lochee High Street’s only free ATM left out of service after vandal attack Repair work to start after long wait for residents in fire-damaged Dundee flats