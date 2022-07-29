Jim Watt obituary: Dundee great-grandad, former DC Thomson worker and avid golfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Jim Watt obituary: Dundee great-grandad, former DC Thomson worker and avid golfer

By Chris Ferguson
July 29 2022, 12.30pm Updated: July 29 2022, 1.26pm
Jim Watt, former DC Thomson worker.
Jim Watt, former DC Thomson worker.

James Watt, a former army sergeant who went on to have a long career with publisher DC Thomson, has died aged 87.

He joined the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers when the Suez Crisis began and spent three years with the Gurkhas in Malaysia where he rose through the ranks.

After he returned to civilian life, James, known as Jim, began work in Lamb’s garage in Dundee.

However, on a night out with his future wife, Joan, he was recalled by the army and told to join a boat heading back to the Suez area.

The ship never sailed and after a number of false alarms, Jim was allowed to return to Dundee.

Early life

He was born in November 1934 and brought up in Lochee. Jim’s parents were Martin and Mary Watt and he had two brothers, Martin and Alan.

Jim was educated at St Mary’s Primary School, Lochee, and St John’s High School and started his working life in a grocery business in South Road, making up orders and then jumping on the bus to deliver the packages.

His next career move was to Dundee Corporation buses, first as a conductor and then as a driver.

Marriage

In 1959, Jim and Joan married at St Andrew’s Parish Church, Dundee, and went on to have three of a family, Jillian, Derek and Steve.

After Jim’s army career and his spell working at Lamb’s garage, he joined DC Thomson’s book-binding department at its West Ward Works.

He had more than 30 years’ service with the publisher and retired in 1999.

Golf

Outside work, Jim was a very keen golfer, playing at Caird Park, St Andrews and Camperdown, where he continued to hone his skills, even after the course was closed.

He was also a keen follower of football and had refereed in the Midlands Amateurs and Sunday Boys’ Leagues in his younger years.

Although never a supporter of any particular senior team, he started to lean towards Dundee United after taking his son, Derek, to the 1974 Scottish Cup final between United and Celtic.

Football

Derek became an avid United supporter and thereafter, Jim started to look out for the Tangerines’ scores.

Jim and Joan enjoyed many holidays, with a York a particular favourite, and took great pleasure in family runs in the car.

He was a proud grandad of 10 and great-grandad of five.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]