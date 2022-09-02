New hazard signs planned for accident blackspot in Dundee’s West End

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Road safety upgrades are to be put in place at a notorious junction in Dundee’s West End following at least four accidents last year.

High visibility warning signs before the intersection will be installed on Balgay Road along with digital warning messages from both directions on Blackness Road.

Work will start on October 19 and is scheduled to last three days, during which resurfacing of the junction will also be done.

The area’s Liberal Democrat councillors, Michael Crichton and Fraser Macpherson, welcomed the work after they raised the concerns of local residents to the city council.

The junction forms a crossroads where Blackness Road running east to west is divided north and south by Balgay Road. Balgay Park lies on the northwest corner.

‘Concerns about safety’

Mr Macpherson said: “We’ve raised residents’ concerns about the number of accidents at this very busy junction over a long period.

“Many residents were expressing concerns about the safety of the junction.

“Following four accidents over a short period in mid-2021, road safety officers inspected the functioning of the junction and spoke with local residents.

“I was pleased that the council’s city development committee then unanimously agreed to undertake road safety improvements and these will be implemented next month.”

Three vehicle collision last year

One incident in August last year involved a collision between three vehicles in which a woman needed treatment for minor injuries.

At the time, Mr Macpherson said the number of accidents was “more than a little concerning.”

‘Ensure a positive impact’

Adding to comments on next month’s repairs, Mr Macpherson said: “It is hoped that this new and high visibility advance warning signage including electronic variable message signing will make a real difference in terms of driver behaviour at the junction and make the junction safer.

“It will be important for roads safety officers monitor the junction in the period after installation of the new measures to ensure this has a positive impact.

“It is important we have a sustained improvement at this busy junction into the long term.”

‘Both jobs at the same time’

Mr Michael Crichton said: “We’re pleased to have been advised that the junction will be resurfaced at the same time as the new road safety signage is installed.

“It makes sense to do both jobs at the same time and we hope that both the resurfacing and road safety works will result in a much better functioning junction and significantly improve the accident record here too.”

Dundee City Council has confirmed the works will begin next month.