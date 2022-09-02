New hazard signs planned for accident blackspot in Dundee’s West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

New hazard signs planned for accident blackspot in Dundee’s West End

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
September 2 2022, 1.18pm
Councillor Michael Crichton at the junction.
Councillor Michael Crichton at the junction.

Road safety upgrades are to be put in place at a notorious junction in Dundee’s West End following at least four accidents last year.

High visibility warning signs before the intersection will be installed on Balgay Road along with digital warning messages from both directions on Blackness Road.

Work will start on October 19 and is scheduled to last three days, during which resurfacing of the junction will also be done.

The area’s Liberal Democrat councillors, Michael Crichton and Fraser Macpherson,  welcomed the work after they raised the concerns of local residents to the city council.

The junction forms a crossroads where Blackness Road running east to west is divided north and south by Balgay Road. Balgay Park lies on the northwest corner.

‘Concerns about safety’

Mr Macpherson said: “We’ve raised residents’ concerns about the number of accidents at this very busy junction over a long period.

“Many residents were expressing concerns about the safety of the junction.

Dundee Councillor Fraser Macpherson
Councillor Fraser Macpherson

“Following four accidents over a short period in mid-2021, road safety officers inspected the functioning of the junction and spoke with local residents.

“I was pleased that the council’s city development committee then unanimously agreed to undertake road safety improvements and these will be implemented next month.”

Three vehicle collision last year

One incident in August last year involved a collision between three vehicles in which a woman needed treatment for minor injuries.

At the time, Mr Macpherson said the number of accidents was “more than a little concerning.”

A collision between three vehicles occurred at the junction in August last year, leading to calls for hazard signs to be installed.

‘Ensure a positive impact’

Adding to comments on next month’s repairs, Mr Macpherson said: “It is hoped that this new and high visibility advance warning signage including electronic variable message signing will make a real difference in terms of driver behaviour at the junction and make the junction safer.

“It will be important for roads safety officers monitor the junction in the period after installation of the new measures to ensure this has a positive impact.

“It is important we have a sustained improvement at this busy junction into the long term.”

‘Both jobs at the same time’

Mr Michael Crichton said: “We’re pleased to have been advised that the junction will be resurfaced at the same time as the new road safety signage is installed.

“It makes sense to do both jobs at the same time and we hope that both the resurfacing and road safety works will result in a much better functioning junction and significantly improve the accident record here too.”

Dundee City Council has confirmed the works will begin next month.

