Home News Angus & The Mearns

Four youths arrested after gorse fire at Carnoustie Golf Links

By Alasdair Clark
September 2 2022, 1.39pm Updated: September 2 2022, 1.40pm
Gorse bushes were set on fire at Carnoustie Links.
Gorse bushes were set on fire at Carnoustie Links.

A probe into a deliberate gorse fire at Carnoustie Golf Links in July has resulted in four youngsters aged between 12 and 15 being arrested.

Police say the arrests come after “extensive inquiries” to track down those responsible for the fire at the Buddon Course on July 12 at around 7.50pm.

The blaze was extinguished by fire crews, with no one injured as a result of the incident.

Three boys, including two aged 15 and another aged 12, will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor alongside a female whose age is not known.

Parents asked to warn children of fire dangers

PC Stephen Adam said: “The actions of these teenagers clearly placed others at risk.

“We have worked tirelessly to identify those responsible and I would like to thank the public for their assistance which was invaluable during the inquiry.

“I would ask parents to re-enforce the message to their children regarding the dangers of setting fires, the disruption this can cause to others and the risk it presents to themselves as well.”

