Beryl Dingwall: Former Broughty Ferry fashion shop proprietor dies aged 102

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Beryl Dingwall: Former Broughty Ferry fashion shop proprietor dies aged 102

By Chris Ferguson
October 13 2022, 10.45am
Former Broughty Ferry businesswoman Beryl Dingwall.
Former Broughty Ferry businesswoman Beryl Dingwall.

Beryl Dingwall, who spent many years as part of the expat community in India before starting a successful ladies fashion shop in Broughty Ferry, has died aged 102.

Together with her husband Norman, who rose to become chairman of English Electric in India, Beryl was based first in Calcutta before a move to Delhi.

On her return to Broughty Ferry she became heavily involved with Grove FP and the Calcutta Mofussil Society, which brings together those in the Dundee area who had lived and worked in India.

Beryl and Norman Dingwall at a social event in Calcutta.

Beryl was born in Barnhill in December 1919, one of five children of Kathleen and Stanley Goodfellow.

Her father was an electrical salesman who worked in the Angus area.

After education at Eastern Primary School, Broughty Ferry, she went on to attend Grove Academy.

Career begins

When she left school, Beryl trained as a secretary and worked in offices in Dundee.

During the course of her work she met her future husband, Norman, an electrical engineer.

The couple married at St Margaret’s Church, Broughty Ferry, in 1939 and went on to have two of a family, Sandra and Fiona.

Beryl and Norman Dingwall on their wedding day in 1939.

When the Second World War broke out, Norman went to work in Worcester, testing aircraft engines.

At the end of the war, Norman took a job with English Electric in Calcutta where the family lived until 1960.

Beryl’s daughter, Fiona Freshwater, said there was a huge expat community in the city and surrounding area, many of them Dundee people working in jute or other Scots working in banking.

Beryl and Norman Dingwall meet the Queen in Calcutta.. Calcutta.

They enjoyed an active social life in Calcutta, mixing with fellow Scots and others from the British Isles.

Between 1960 and 1969, the family were based in Delhi which had a more international mix of expats.

The family then returned to Broughty Ferry and Norman began work with Marconi before establishing himself as consultant electrical engineer. He also served as chairman of Broughty Ferry Community Council.

In 1972, Beryl and her lifelong friend, Jean Duncan, opened Flair, a ladies clothing shop in Brook Street.

Beryl Dingwall with her daughters, Sandra, left, and Fiona, and an advertisement for Flair.

They ran it for 10 years before selling the business to Pat Caird, whose family had run the Caird department store in Reform Street in Dundee.

Beryl became a member of Broughty Traders, Calcutta Mofussil Society and attended Grove FP lunches until recent years.

Both she and Norman, who died 23 years ago, were members of St Margaret’s Church where Beryl was heavily involved in the floral art displays.

A keen bridge player, Beryl, who had five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, had lived at Tigh-Na-Muirn retirement home for the last few years.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Tobin murder links Picture shows; Peter Tobin and Carol Lannen. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Peter Tobin and Dundee: Mass murderer was 'looked at' by detectives probing city killing
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week.
The top 9 drinks you need to try this Dundee Cocktail Week
Martine with her family.
Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life
Natwest's city centre branch in Dundee.
Dundee among 43 bank closures planned by Natwest

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
3
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
4
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
5
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Tobin murder links Picture shows; Peter Tobin and Carol Lannen. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Peter Tobin and Dundee: Mass murderer was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing city killing
6
Around 200 people attended the rally on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
7
Former Broughty Ferry businesswoman Beryl Dingwall.
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
8
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
9
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…
10
Martine with her family.
Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life

More from The Courier

Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Be Personnel Dunfermline staff members Ethan Bews, Chris Kennerley, Allan Miller and Rasma Snepste.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office
Willie Collum is looking forward to the introduction of VAR when Hibs and St Johnstone clash on October 21. Image: SNS
Willie Collum: Referees are sick of hitting the headlines - VAR is our rewind…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie outside Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, during their party's Autumn conference. Picture date: Friday October 8, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Vote on Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater's leadership roles delayed by 'technical issues'
Ian Murray is pleased with how is squad is shaping up.
Ian Murray praises versatility Liam Dick gives Raith Rovers and Jamie Gullan's development as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented