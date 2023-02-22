Ken Riley: Dundee lecturer, musician and spiritual seeker dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ken Riley: Dundee lecturer, musician and spiritual seeker dies

By Chris Ferguson
February 22 2023, 3.30pm
Former Dundee lecturer Ken Riley has died.. Unknown. Picture: Frank King.
Former Dundee lecturer Ken Riley has died.. Unknown. Picture: Frank King.

Ken Riley, psychologist, sociologist, jazz drummer, teacher, Quaker, and spiritual explorer, has died at the age of 89.

For many years he lectured in psychology at Dundee College of Commerce and presented a weekly programme, Living and Loving, which was broadcast on the college’s campus radio and Radio Tay.

Ken was also an active member of the Educational Institute of Scotland and a Labour activist who was on the campaign team of former Dundee East MP Iain Luke.

He was born in Bury, Lancashire, the youngest of three brothers, to Jenny and Bert, who was a steam locomotive driver.

Ken won a bursary to attend Bury Grammar School, undertook a degree in psychology and sociology at the University of Bath, followed by a Masters in sociology from the London School of Economics.

Nightlife

He was also a jazz drummer, and a lifelong jazz fan. At the age of 18 he managed a jazz club in Soho, but was chased out by thugs hired by rival clubs.

Ken went on to work for the Civil Service, in benefits assessment. In London he married Anna and they had two daughters, Siobhan and Marie-Louise.

The family moved to Dundee in 1974 for Ken to take up a teaching post in psychology at the newly opened Dundee College of Commerce on Constitution Road.

Ken was much-loved as a teacher there and was known for going the extra mile for his students, who enjoyed his vivid and unorthodox style.

Wisdom

Throughout his life he remained open to new ideas, retained a youthful outlook and his eloquent style of speaking was punctuated with  wisdom and insight.

“Ken had time for everybody. He saw no distinctions between people of whatever station in life and truly was a believer in the oneness of humanity,” recalled one colleague.

Ken spent a number of enjoyable years in the US, initially through a teaching exchange with Northern Virginia Commercial College, and later as a part-time resident of Florida.

After retirement he taught at Perth College and assisted with facilitating its conversion to a campus of the University of the Highlands and Islands. He also taught evening classes at Dundee University.

Man of faith

Ken had always been interested in the spiritual side of life. Raised a Catholic, he was drawn to Quakerism, and had a lifelong interest and involvement in a variety of faiths.

In his final years he attended Baha’i services regularly. For many years he was a member and also a trustee of Dundee Faith and Belief, which celebrates the diversity of faith groups in the UK.

One Quaker colleague said that Ken was the embodiment of their injunction: “While remaining faithful to Quaker insights, try to enter imaginatively into the life and witness of other communities of faith, creating together the bonds of friendship.”

A Quaker memorial service will be held at Dundee University Chaplaincy at 11am on Saturday February 25.

You can read the formal announcement here.

