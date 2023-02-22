Kath Duncan: Vibrant new mural honouring forgotten political heroine brings colour to Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Kath Duncan: Vibrant new mural honouring forgotten political heroine brings colour to Kirkcaldy

By Gayle Ritchie
February 22 2023, 3.39pm Updated: February 22 2023, 3.41pm
Artists Emma Barney and Boudicca Collins at work on the Kath Duncan mural in Kirkcaldy with Ray Woolford.
Artists Emma Barney and Boudicca Collins at work on the Kath Duncan mural in Kirkcaldy with Ray Woolford.

It’s big, bright, bold and hugely colourful – you really can’t miss Kirkcaldy’s vibrant new mural.

The artwork – on the gable end of a building in Kirkcaldy’s Hill Street – captures the moment unsung political heroine Kath Duncan led 30,000 people on an anti-poverty march.

Born in 1889 in Tarbert, Argyll, Kath spent much of her childhood in Friockheim in Angus, but later moved to Kirkcaldy, which she always considered home.

A working class woman who hailed from a humble background, Kath fought for social equality, influenced some of Scotland’s most historic uprisings, formed a friendship with Winston Churchill (and helped him win his by-election campaign in Dundee in 1917), and rubbed shoulders with suffragettes such as Emmeline Pankhurst.

But despite leading some of the biggest civil rights campaigns of the 20th century, very view people have heard of Kath Duncan today.

Kath Duncan giving one of her strong political speeches.

National treasure

Multi-award-winning filmmaker and activist Ray Barron-Woolford has been on a mission to see the fiery redhead recognised as a working class hero and a national treasure since he read an article about her online.

He has written a biography and a play and made a documentary about Kath – and his dream to have a huge street artwork dedicated to her came to fruition with its completion on February 18.

The mural to honour her life of campaigning, created by London-based artist Boudicca Collins, marks the moment Kath led 30,000 people on a march from Deptford on the gas works on Old Kent Road, South East London, against high charges for the poor.

The finished mural.

Artistic licence

Ray, however, had no qualms about using a bit of artistic licence in the creation: rather than featuring the faces of people in London, the Kirkcaldy mural features local people who helped shape town, chosen by members of the community.

They are: Adam Smith, Gordon Brown, Fred Copeman, Clementine Hozier, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and an Edinburgh milkmaid who Ray says represents “the hidden impact of people of colour who have called Kirkcaldy home for generations and yet their role and importance has been erased”.

The mural forms part of what Deptford-based Ray hopes will become a ‘Kath Duncan Arts Quarter’ in the Fife town.

Next on his radar is a Kath Duncan ‘lighthouse community hub’ which will occupy an abandoned building on Hill Street and act as a vibrant place for all to use, from schools to artists to community groups.

It aims to be the UK’s first working class, social justice, civil rights archive and community hub.

Kath Duncan was a pioneer.

Kirkcaldy – Kath’s true home

It was in Kirkcaldy that Kath (nee McColl) lived and found love, marrying fellow teacher Sandy Duncan at the Carlton Tea Rooms on Christmas Eve, 1923.

Kath, who was jailed twice for her activism, spent a few years in Kirkcaldy as a teacher at the East School – now Glebe Park – after the First World War.

She died in the town in 1954 after returning to live with her sister.

The five-foot-two redhead was a communist who stood up for her community in London where she gave speeches, organised marches and was a fierce fighter for the poor.

Kath Duncan in the late 1930s.

She campaigned against slum landlords, poverty and low pay – despite her heath suffering through spells being chucked into jail for her activism.

Recent research has shown that Kath was a lesbian and used her London home to create a safe space for lesbian and gay men at a time when homosexuality was illegal in the UK.

Pivotal moment

Ray says her time in Kirkcaldy was a pivotal moment in her life.

“As a teacher in the Fife town she was reading and writing letters for men who were coming back from the frontline during the First World War – that really shaped her politics,” he says.

“She was formidable and this is why I say she is the most important female civil rights activist of all.

Ray promoting his play on Kath Duncan, Liberty.

“Between the wars she was one of the leaders of every major campaign; the activism for the suffragettes, her friendship with the Churchills and Clement Atlee, her involvement with the Spanish Civil War, union activism, the General Strike and anti-fascism.

Left to find her tribe

“It’s 100 years since Kath Duncan left Kirkcaldy to find her tribe in London and build her legacy as a hugely important civil rights leader whose politics still shape the way we live today.

“While the political leaders in Scotland were happy to leave Kath in the shadows, failing even to erect any plaque to her community, social justice and civil rights activism, it was the ordinary people of Kirkcaldy who, like Kath, became extraordinary raising the £10,000 to create the mural.

“Many local residents gave up their time to help paint, and ensure everyone had breaks and hot drinks.”

Liberty

Ray’s play about Kath’s activism, Liberty, has so far won 26 international film awards.

“It’s the most successful LGBTQ-driven film ever and is even being screened in Iran, Uganda, Egypt and mainland China – countries in which it’s still a crime to be LGBTQ!” he says.

“Kath’s story is about our times and I’m sure everyone in Kirkcaldy will be proud she is becoming a global hero even after death.”

  • The mural will be officially unveiled on International Women’s Day on March 8.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Kirkcaldy Galleries in 1939.
Kirkcaldy Galleries: From conception to award-winning art museum
Gordon Brown with Big Hoose Project donations
Big Hoose Project donates 'remarkable' 500,000 items to hard-up Fife families as need grows
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre reopens after 'technical fault'
The first day of targeted strike action saw EIS members lobbying outside Ms Sommerville's constituency office in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
Master Chefs of Great Britain chair George McIvor and 17-year-old chef Connor Cameron at the Seafood Masterclass. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: More than 200 students treated to demonstrations by four Michelin chefs at St…
One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems
Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
Allen Lothian. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison for Fife rapist who used 140 Facebook accounts to stalk young boy
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Tayside and Fife through the decades

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
3
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
6
An Angus exhibition is set to showcase the footballing heritage of the county. Supplied: Angus Council collections.
Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland’s national game
7
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
8
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre reopens after ‘technical fault’
9
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Players Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins chatting to some of the people benefitting from the Dinner at Dens project. Image: Mhiair Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee FC stars join locals for Dinner at Dens warm space project
Josh Mulligan earned praise from Dundee boss Gary Bowyer for his performance at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer
A1 Car Wash's Imran Amin, known as Manny, with some of the donations. Image: Paul Reid
Generous Dundonians donate hundreds of items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
Franco Moroni outside the High Court in Dundee.
Hunter who fired fatal head shot had to be persuaded by victim to take…
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents
Scone resident Linda Martin in woodland north of Highfield Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone housing development 'heart breaking' for wildlife watchers
CR0041307 - Sheanne Mulholland Story - Dundee & Angus - Leng Medal competition which will see all the silver medal winners competing in the competition for the gold medal - Picture shows scenes from the event - gold medal winners Kate Mathieson (Harris Academy) and Matthew Jamieson (High School of Dundee) alongside Mr Andrew Thomson -- Counting House, Meadowside Reception, DC Thomson, Albert Square, Dundee - Wednesday 22nd February 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour 'flying' on comeback trail and could play again for…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
Rewaco Trikes are heading for Dundee after approval of special events license.
Trike tours heading for Dundee after bumper first year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented