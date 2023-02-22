Arbroath on the box: TV cameras to show Red Lichties THREE times in March as BBC select live Championship clashes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s relegation battle will be getting the TV treatment in March after the BBC chose a further two matches to show live next month.

That adds to the broadcast of next week’s crucial trip to Hamilton.

The Red Lichties dropped to the foot of the Championship table this week after Accies defeated Inverness on Tuesday.

Dick Campbell’s side have some crucial matches coming up over the next few weeks and three of them will be live on BBC Scotland.

The SPFL announced four fresh live TV selections from the Championship with the Lichties, Greenock Morton, Ayr United, Partick Thistle, Inverness and Queen’s Park all in action.

What’s on

First up is Arbroath’s home clash with Greenock Morton.

That was scheduled for Saturday, March 18, but will now be shown a day earlier on the usual Friday night TV slot.

Then comes a meeting of two play-off contenders as Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Partick Thistle on March 24.

A week later the beeb are back at Gayfield.

This time when promotion hopefuls Ayr United arrive in Angus to take on Arbroath on March 31.

And the latest TV offerings are completed by Partick Thistle v Queen’s Park on Friday, April 7.

Arbroath host Partick Thistle this Saturday before another TV appearance next Friday night when they head for that relegation six-pointer at Hamilton.