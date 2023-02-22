Arbroath on the box: TV cameras to show Red Lichties THREE times in March as BBC select live Championship clashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath on the box: TV cameras to show Red Lichties THREE times in March as BBC select live Championship clashes

By George Cran
February 22 2023, 3.40pm Updated: February 22 2023, 3.42pm
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Image: SNS.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Image: SNS.

Arbroath’s relegation battle will be getting the TV treatment in March after the BBC chose a further two matches to show live next month.

That adds to the broadcast of next week’s crucial trip to Hamilton.

The Red Lichties dropped to the foot of the Championship table this week after Accies defeated Inverness on Tuesday.

Dick Campbell’s side have some crucial matches coming up over the next few weeks and three of them will be live on BBC Scotland.

The SPFL announced four fresh live TV selections from the Championship with the Lichties, Greenock Morton, Ayr United, Partick Thistle, Inverness and Queen’s Park all in action.

Gayfield, the home of Arbroath FC. Image: SNS

What’s on

First up is Arbroath’s home clash with Greenock Morton.

That was scheduled for Saturday, March 18, but will now be shown a day earlier on the usual Friday night TV slot.

Then comes a meeting of two play-off contenders as Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Partick Thistle on March 24.

A week later the beeb are back at Gayfield.

This time when promotion hopefuls Ayr United arrive in Angus to take on Arbroath on March 31.

And the latest TV offerings are completed by Partick Thistle v Queen’s Park on Friday, April 7.

Arbroath host Partick Thistle this Saturday before another TV appearance next Friday night when they head for that relegation six-pointer at Hamilton.

