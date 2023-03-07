Caring Dundee army officer honoured by King Charles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee-born former army officer has been honoured by the King for the care with which he led his unit in Afghanistan during the Covid pandemic.

Lieutenant Brian Duff, who was in charge of the 90-strong National Support Element, took on an informal role as counsellor and mentor and tracked the mental health of his staff and their families during the darkest days of the pandemic.

At Christmas 2021, when half of the NSE was down with Covid, he made sure the festive period was marked with gifts and activities. He did this even those he was in isolation himself and managing his own symptoms.

Brian, 55, of the Royal Engineers, was awarded the MBE for his actions and travelled to Windsor Castle with his wife Jenny and mother, Jean, to receive his award.

He said: “I was the last one of 80 award recipients to go through and so I had a good chance to chat to the King. I told him that I had previously met his mother when I was quartermaster at Leuchars when she visited.

“I spoke to the King for about five minutes and he asked about the tour of Afghanistan. He was very interested and he must have been well briefed.”

Brian joined the Royal Engineers as a sapper in 1983, rose to become a warrant officer and was commissioned in 2005.

Duty

He undertook four tours of Afghanistan, was wounded during combat in Helmand, served three tours in Iraq, three in Bosnia and one in Kosovo, Northern Ireland, Canada and Belize.

At the end of last year he retired from the army and plans to move from his Nottingham home back to Scotland to live.

In Afghanistan, the National Support Element was tasked with bringing people into theatre, arranging their exit and managing the day-to-day running of operations.

As the withdrawal from the country approached, Brian’s team had the additional responsibility of closing down satellite stations and demining bases.

Part of his award citation read: “Lieutenant Colonel Duff has drawn on his experience and wisdom to ensure that the very best support in terms of practical, and personal, welfare and pastoral care has been accessible.

“He has had few levers, but through initiative and drive has maximized those available.

“He has often acted as an informal counsellor and mentor providing encouragement and support as required; carefully tracking the mental health of the force. On many occasions, Lt Col Duff has provided, at his own expense, individual gifts for the staff.”

Brian, a former pupil of Craigie High School, Dundee, and Jenny have been married for 36 years.