Home News Dundee

Maureen Ramsay: Dundee charity volunteer dies aged 59

Maureen had a long career at  publisher DC Thomson and, outside work, had a spell as a drummer with McLean Ladies Pipe Band.

By Chris Ferguson
Maureen Ramsay who has died aged 59.
Maureen Ramsay who has died aged 59.

Maureen Ramsay, former branch secretary and fundraiser for the Dundee branch of Guide Dogs, has died aged 59.

She also served as minute secretary for the city group of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and raised funds for the hyperbaric unit at the MS Treatment Centre in the city.

Maureen had a long career at publisher DC Thomson and, outside of work, had a spell as a drummer with McLean Ladies Pipe Band.

She was born on August 8 1963 in Dundee to William (Bill) and Eleanor Ramsay.

Her father was a caulker at the Caledon shipyard and her mother worked in the prizeroom at DC Thomson.

Maureen was the youngest of five and grew up with siblings, Ian, Gordon, Eleanor and Linda.

Education

She was educated at Mid Craigie Primary School, also known as the Rainbow School, before progressing to Morgan Academy.

Maureen had an after-school job working at the Nicoll and Smibert restaurant in Nethergate, where she trained in silver service.

When she left school, Maureen joined DC Thomson’s advertising accounts department and was based first in Bank Street in the city centre before moving out to Kingsway East.

Friendships

Her brother, Gordon, said: “Maureen enjoyed her work there over 30 years and made many lifelong friends and enjoyed social activities.

“She then went to work at South Grange care home, Monifieth, where she made many new friends and participated in many activities.

“Maureen was a very loving and caring person who lived all her life in the Dundee and Monifieth areas.”

It was after her career in DC Thomson that Maureen met Gavin Young and the two became devoted partners who loved to holiday together.

Faith

Maureen was a member of Trinity Parish Church, Dundee, where she had been a member of the Rosebuds and then the Girls’ Brigade.

She had a love of music, attended concerts and was an avid reader.

Of her fundraising for the MS Treatment Centre, Gordon said: “Family and friends would always be given Smarties tubes to fill with 20 pence pieces, but she ate the sweets before anyone got the tube.

“Each tube at that time would hold approximately £12. She had a great love for animals and had two cats, a dog that she adored. She also adopted a donkey as she thought they were beautiful and caring animals.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

