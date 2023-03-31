Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall

The family believe the artwork was created by an original owner of the house in the town's Hepburn Crescent.

By Graham Brown
Kayleigh Ross and partner Liam Smith with their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy beside the Abbey mural. Image: Paul Reid
Kayleigh Ross and partner Liam Smith with their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy beside the Abbey mural. Image: Paul Reid

An Arbroath family’s decorating DIY has revealed a little more than they expected when they set out to freshen up their living room.

Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith peeled back the wallpaper to reveal an impressive mural of the town’s historic Abbey.

And a bit of local detective work has revealed the painting could have been on the wall of their Hepburn Crescent home for 70 YEARS.

The artwork is going back under cover – but the couple say they’ll protect it for posterity as a hidden feature of the house.

Couple uncover Arbroath Abbey mural on living room wall.
Liam with the Abbey artwork. Pic Paul Reid

Surprise find

Carer Kayleigh, 29, said: “We’ve been in the house four years and were just getting round to re-decorating.

“We started stripping the wallpaper and then uncovered the painting on the wall.

“We had no idea it was there.”

The Abbey mural is 83cm by 61cm.

And after posting the discovery on the Arbroath Online Facebook page, the family have been able to piece together its origins.

Locals intrigued by discovery

“I thought it was an interesting thing to find, but I really didn’t expect it to blow up as much,” added Kayleigh.

“The previous owners of the house knew it had been there when their parents decorated in the 80s.

“But it looks like it was done in the 1950s not long after these houses were built.”

Hepburn Crescent is just a few hundred yards away from the ancient sandstone ruins.

Kayleigh says the mural will be covered over to protect it. Image: Paul Reid

Kayleigh’s now learned it was the home of the Milne family.

“We’ve been told Alec Milne was a painter and decorator, but he was obviously a talented amateur artist too,” she said.

“We think they’ve moved in and he’s painted this on the wall, so a lot of people will have seen it.”

Townsfolk have said it’s a copy of a well-known painting of the local landmark.

Saved for posterity

And although the mural isn’t going to stay on show, Kayleigh says it’s far too precious to get rid of completely.

“It’s a beautiful painting, but not really our cup of tea to have it as a feature.

It’s thought to be a copy of a well-known painting of the Angus landmark. Pic Paul Reid

“And it’s a brick wall so we can’t just take it off.

“We were going to be painting the wall, so what we plan to do is varnish over it to protect it and then cover it over with lining paper.

“It was amazing to find it and it’s been really good to see the interest it has created.”

