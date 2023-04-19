George Smith obituary: Tayside businessman who was referee and Dundee bowling club president

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirriemuir-born George Smith, who spent his entire career in the motor trade in Tayside, has died aged 79.

He served his time as a mechanic before going into sales. He rose to become sales manager at Scott Fyffe motors, worked for some of the biggest firms locally and later founded his own motor business in Blairgowrie.

George had been a junior football official and referee and later took up bowls, serving as president Strathmartine and Maryfield bowling clubs..

His other great passion was coach spotting and he was seen outside Tannadice noting the registrations of supporters buses not long before he died.

Beginnings

George was born in Kirriemuir on April 25 1943 to farmworker James Smith and his wife, Isabella, and grew up with his elder brother, Gerald.

He was educated at primary level in Kirriemuir and then at Webster’s Seminary.

When he left school he served his time as a motor mechanic with Ferns garage which specialised in sales and repairs of cars, buses and agricultural vehicles.

After he had qualified, George immediately moved into the sales side of the motor trade where he spent the rest of his career.

He met his future wife, Norma Rennie in Dundee and the couple married in Lochee West Church in 1963. They went on to have four of a family; Ian, Shona, Gillian and Alan.

Norma, who died in 2021, was a maternity nurse until her retirement.

Move to Dundee

In 1971, George was appointed assistant manager of Carlaw Lamb’s garage in Trades Lane, Dundee, and the family moved into a new home in the city.

He rose to become sales manager with the firm before a move to Scott Fyffe Motors. He also had spells at Barnetts, Dicksons, another at Scott Fyffe and then Fiskens in Forfar.

It was then he branched out with business partner, mechanic William Duncan, to open his own business in Blairgowrie.

In his younger years, George had been a football referee. He ran the line at a police cup final at Fir Park, Motherwell, and also at Station Park, Forfar. George went on to serve on the committee of Kirriemuir Thistle.

After he gave up refereeing George and Norma took up bowls at Strathmartine where he held committee positions including the presidency and won almost every competition.

Office-bearer

George later moved to Maryfield Bowling Club where he served as president in 2014 before returning to Strathmartine.

His son, Ian, said his father was a bus fanatic who actively spotted and researched the history and ownership of vehicles.

“When Celtic and Rangers used to bring up 100 supporters buses he would note the registrations and look into their backgrounds. When the likes of Fishers got new coaches he was able to say who owned them before and all about them,” said Ian.

“It was a great passion of his, maybe because of being in the motor trade, and we would often sit at Bullionfield to watch the supporters buses going back to Glasgow, or on the other side of the Kingsway to see them heading to Aberdeen.”

George, a grandfather of eight, was an Aberdeen FC supporter but often went to watch Forfar Athletic at Station Park.

