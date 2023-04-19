George Smith obituary: Tayside businessman who was referee and Dundee bowling club president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

George Smith obituary: Tayside businessman who was referee and Dundee bowling club president

George had been a football referee and later took up bowls and served as president of two clubs

By Chris Ferguson
George Smith, former bowling club president.
George Smith, former bowling club president.

Kirriemuir-born George Smith, who spent his entire career in the motor trade in Tayside, has died aged 79.

He served his time as a mechanic before going into sales. He rose to become sales manager at Scott Fyffe motors, worked for some of the biggest firms locally and later founded his own motor business in Blairgowrie.

George had been a junior football official and referee and later took up bowls, serving as president Strathmartine and Maryfield bowling clubs..

His other great passion was coach spotting and he was seen outside Tannadice noting the registrations of supporters buses not long before he died.

Beginnings

George was born in Kirriemuir on April 25 1943 to farmworker James Smith and his wife, Isabella, and grew up with his elder brother, Gerald.

He was educated at primary level in Kirriemuir and then at Webster’s Seminary.

When he left school he served his time as a motor mechanic with Ferns garage which specialised in sales and repairs of cars, buses and agricultural vehicles.

After he had qualified, George immediately moved into the sales side of the motor trade where he spent the rest of his career.

He met his future wife, Norma Rennie in Dundee and the couple married in Lochee West Church in 1963. They went on to have four of a family; Ian, Shona, Gillian and Alan.

Norma, who died in 2021, was a maternity nurse until her retirement.

Move to Dundee

In 1971, George was appointed assistant manager of Carlaw Lamb’s garage in Trades Lane, Dundee, and the family moved into a new home in the city.

He rose to become sales manager with the firm before a move to Scott Fyffe Motors. He also had spells at Barnetts, Dicksons, another at Scott Fyffe and then Fiskens in Forfar.

It was then he branched out with business partner, mechanic William Duncan, to open his own business in Blairgowrie.

In his younger years, George had been a football referee. He ran the line at a police cup final at Fir Park, Motherwell, and also at Station Park, Forfar. George went on to serve on the committee of Kirriemuir Thistle.

After he gave up refereeing George and Norma took up bowls at Strathmartine where he held committee positions including the presidency and won almost every competition.

Office-bearer

George later moved to Maryfield Bowling Club where he served as president in 2014 before returning to Strathmartine.

His son, Ian, said his father was a bus fanatic who actively spotted and researched the history and ownership of vehicles.

“When Celtic and Rangers used to bring up 100 supporters buses he would note the registrations and look into their backgrounds. When the likes of Fishers got new coaches he was able to say who owned them before and all about them,” said Ian.

“It was a great passion of his, maybe because of being in the motor trade, and we would often sit at Bullionfield to watch the supporters buses going back to Glasgow, or on the other side of the Kingsway to see them heading to Aberdeen.”

George, a grandfather of eight, was an Aberdeen FC supporter but often went to watch Forfar Athletic at Station Park.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
The cHeRries Awards finalists have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed
Sandy Mitchell heads to Monza in Italy to open his 2023 Euro campaign. Image: McMedia
Lamborghini ace Mitchell makes Pro-class debut at Italy's Temple of Speed
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
Theo Quantick is preparing for the St Andrews film premiere
St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town's first evening café

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]