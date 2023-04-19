COURIER OPINION: Humza Yousaf’s agenda is in danger of being torpedoed by his own party’s mess

The timing of SNP treasurer Colin Beattie’s arrest could not have been worse for Scotland’s new first minister.

Instead of the much-hyped “reset” for his fledgling administration, after weeks of negative headlines around Peter Murrell and the ongoing police probe into the SNP’s finances, Humza Yousaf was instead forced to address a barrage of unwanted questions about the mess the party he now leads has got itself into.

The investigation was always going to be the elephant in the room while Mr Yousaf set out his much-delayed policy agenda.

But having to deny that the SNP is a criminal operation just minutes before heading into the chamber to talk up his agenda for government was a low point from which it will take some time to recover.

As he made it, Mr Yousaf was well aware his plea to the public to concentrate on his policies was likely to fall on deaf ears.

Whether or not wrongdoing is eventually established, the first minister knows that as each further twist in this saga is revealed, the rug is further pulled from under his feet and his hope of getting back on track diminishes.

Humza Yousaf polices in danger of being drowned out

While it might be all great fodder for the chattering classes, it is worth remembering that this is not a playground game.

For a government to have any credibility it must lay out its agenda and be seen to deliver on it.

None of that is happening for Humza Yousaf right now. And his nascent administration is in danger of being holed below the waterline before it gets started.

It is a precarious position. If it is to be turned around, will take every bit of political guile that the first minister has at his disposal.