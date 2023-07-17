David Blair of Carnoustie: Retired DC Thomson journalist and golfer dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

David Blair of Carnoustie: Retired DC Thomson journalist and golfer dies

David was also an able and committed golfer who had held a season ticket at Carnoustie from the age of eight until the day he died.

By Chris Ferguson
Former DC Thomson journalist David Blair has died.
Former DC Thomson journalist David Blair has died.

David Blair, one of the creative team behind some of Britain’s best-loved boys’ publications, has died aged 90.

He was a sub editor on DC Thomson’s Hotspur, Wizard and Warlord during their time of mass circulation from the 1950s onwards.

David was also an able and committed golfer who had held a season ticket at Carnoustie from the age of eight until the day he died.

He had been a finalist in the Scottish Boys’ Championship of 1951 and was then lucky enough to do his National Service in north-west England where he was able to play Royal Lytham.

Publishing career

David was a Carnoustie man through and through and only took the job at DC Thomson when he learnt he would be able to get the train home for lunch.

He was born in the family home at 134 Dundee Street, Carnoustie, in April 1933 to butcher Charles Blair and his wife, Mabel, a housewife and guesthouse proprietor.

From his years at primary school in Carnoustie and secondary education at Arbroath High School, golf was David’s passion.

He got his first season ticket for the Burnside when he was still at primary school and went on to have a successful junior career.

When he left school he went almost immediately into National Service with the RAF, first in Hereford then within teeing distance of Lytham St Annes.

After he returned to civilian life, David secured a job as a sub editor with DC Thomson, interpreting adventure stories and compressing them into comic strip form, then liaising with art and typesetting departments.

Marriage

He met his future wife, Sheila, when she was stayed at his mother’s guest house with her family.

Kathleen, David’s daughter, said: “George and Jean Moir, from Edinburgh, and their daughter Sheila, came to Carnoustie for their annual holiday and, courtesy of an advert in the Edinburgh Evening News, chose to stay at Charles and Mabel Blair’s guest house.

“Dad was instantly smitten with Sheila and by the end of the holiday had plucked up the courage to ask her out. Luckily she said yes.

“They married in Colinton Mains Parish Church, Edinburgh, mum’s home church, on March 13 1961. Mum swapped the capital for Carnoustie and they soon settled down to married life.”

Son, Andrew, was born in 1969 and Kathleen completed the family in 1970.

After many years working on boys’ papers at DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters, David joined the staff of My Weekly, one of Britain’s best-selling magazines, at the Kingsway East offices and printing plant.

He later returned to the city centre to work in the central fiction department and was part of the team editing novels and articles for use in different DC Thomson publications.

Detective stories

Editing the Dixon Hawke detective stories and working with the contributors was one of of the highlights of his time there.

Kathleen said: “Dad saw a lot of changes during his time at DC Thomson. When he began it was pen, paper and typing pools and  by the time he retired computers were being introduced.

“Until the early 1970s employees were required to work a Saturday morning and Christmas day was just another day. There were no office telephones; if you needed to contact home you had to use public phones next door at the Post Office. He enjoyed it all and I know felt part of a wider family.”

David retired aged 62 and was able to spent more time golfing. He was a member at Carnoustie and Carnoustie Caledonia Golf Club and played in Carnoustie Winter League. He also became a member of Carnoustie Bowling Club but golf remained his sport of choice.

Church magazine editor

He had been an elder of Carnoustie Parish Church since 1986 and soon after retirement took on the additional role of editor of Contact, the church magazine, which remained a big part of his life well into his 80s.

David, who lost Sheila in September 2019, was a past chairman of Carnoustie 41 Club and Carnoustie Probus Club.

Kathleen said: “He learnt many of life’s lessons on the golf course, patience, humility, loyalty, respect, generosity, passion and determination. He lived a full and contented life, devoted to his family with golf coming a close second.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.