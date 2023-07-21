Bette Gurvan: Champion of Ardler and past Dundee Citizen of Year dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bette Gurvan: Champion of Ardler and past Dundee Citizen of Year dies

She was a kind, warm-hearted, generous lady who worked tirelessly for her community - David Dorward, Dundee Bairns.

By Chris Ferguson
Ardler champion, Bette Gurvan
Former Dundee Citizen of the Year, Bette Gurvan, a key figure in the regeneration of the Ardler area of the city, has died aged 88.

As chairwoman of Ardler Village Trust, Bette was a consultee in the multi-million pound redevelopment of Ardler, which saw more than 1,000 new homes built.

She also served on the community safety panel, the tenants and residents association, and was active in the life of Saints Leonard and Fergus Church.

A committed trade unionist, most of her working life was spent at NCR although she had a spell at greeting card manufacturer, Valentines.

Bette was involved in the rebirth of Ardler from the demolition of the first multi-storey block in 1993.

Bette Gurvan receives her Citizen of the Year award from Lord Provost John Letford in 2009.

The project was a partnership between Dundee City Council and Sanctuary Housing and Bette was an important community representative, standing up for the residents of Ardler.

She was described as a force of nature who worked tirelessly for her community and her neighbours.

This continued up to her death in her role as the chairperson of Ardler Village Trust which attracted a lot of funding to the area.

Among the community projects brought to the area by the trust were a charity shop, and Cafe Ardler. It was also behind the annual big day out for parents and children, and the annual Christmas tree switch on.

Council pays tribute

Marie Dailly, service manager with Dundee City Council, said: “She was a leading figure in the Ardler Community Regeneration Forum, Dundee Pensioners’ Forum and was always thinking about the children in the area and donated each year to the local schools and was active in her local church, SS Leonard and Fergus.

“She worked closely with the community centre, and the management committee have expressed their sadness at the loss of Bette.

“She was a quite incredible force of nature and so committed to her community and her neighbours within Ardler. She was a very strong character but with a heart of gold.

“The council pays tribute to Bette and all the work she did and acknowledges the great loss this will be to the community but also to her family, who she held dear to her heart, and we express our deepest condolences to them.”

Bette Gurvan, centre, introduces First Minister Jack McConnell to Ardler resident Ina Anderson during a visit in 2002.

David Dorward, former chief executive of Dundee City Council and a former director of Dundee United, said: “She had supported Dundee United since childhood and would attend games with her husband who died when Bette was only in her 50s.

“She must have been a season ticket holder for around 60 years. Whenever I had the chance I would invite her to Tannadice as a guest, and she would love the atmosphere.

“She would be taken along by her nephew Paul Dempsey, and after he died suddenly, Bette donated an annual award to the club’s academy for player of the year in honour of Paul.

“She kept coming to Tannadice and the last game she attended was against Kilmarnock on May 24 2023.”

David, founder of the charity Dundee Bairns which provides free meals for schoolchildren, added: “Every year Bette would send me a cheque for Dundee Bairns and she would never forget.

“She was a kind, warm-hearted, generous lady who worked tirelessly for her community.”

You can read the formal announcement here.