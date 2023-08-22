Tom O’Rourke: Retired Dundee stonemason and artist dies aged 94

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom O’Rourke: Retired Dundee stonemason and artist dies aged 94

He was born at a Black Watch barracks in Chakrata, India, where his father was a soldier.

By Chris Ferguson
Retired Dundee stonemason Tom O'Rourke.
Retired Dundee stonemason Tom O'Rourke.

Stonemason Tom O’Rourke, whose legacy can be seen all over Dundee, has died aged 94.

He worked on the building of the DC Thomson tower in Meadowside in the early 1960s, helped craft the facade of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, and worked on the original entrance to Camperdown zoo.

In his leisure time, Tom was a skilled artist who also contributed poems to The Courier.

He was born in March 1929 at a Black Watch barracks in Chakrata, India, where his father was a soldier.

Homecoming

His first four years of life were spent in India before the family returned to Dundee to work in the jute industry and Tom began his education at St Mary’s Forebank School.

A bright pupil with a talent for art, he was awarded a bursary to attend Lawside Academy but opted to go to St John’s High School instead so he was not separated from his friends.

In his youth he was a skilled footballer and turned out for East Craigie among other sides.

Apprenticeship

Tom left school at 14 to work as a milk boy and his duties involved looking after the cart horse. He then began his apprenticeship as a stonemason with JB Hay. His early working life was interrupted by two years’ National Service with The Cameron Highlanders in Libya and Egypt.

In 1952, he met his future wife, Winnie, from Northern Ireland. They married in 1953 and son and daughter, Mike and Tricia, were born within a year of each other.

The family were set to emigrate to South Africa in 1964 when son, Jim, arrived so they stayed put.

Tom worked for a variety of private companies on projects around Dundee before working for the local authority in the city.

He retired in 1994 but unfortunately, Winnie, his wife of 41 years, died just nine weeks later.

Aberdeen

Tom spent the next 15 years as a single man before meeting and marrying Christina, from Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

They set up home in the city and Tom became stepfather to Jim, Stuart and Sandra.

The couple travelled widely included to the pyramids of Giza and a trip on the Trans Canada Railway.

When Christine died last year, Tom moved to Newport-on-Tay to be closer to his family.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

