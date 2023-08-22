Angus shop raider left teenage worker traumatised after terrifying armed robbery

An armed robber from Arbroath felt “invincible” as he held up a Co-op with a large knife, telling terrified teenage employees he “wouldn’t hesitate” to hurt them.

Ben Kelbie was fuelled by vodka, cocaine and valium when he walked into the shop in Banchory, wielding a large kitchen knife.

The 24-year-old marched up to two young members of staff and made threats to force them to open the till.

His 18-year-old victims were left petrified and Kelbie has been handed a six-and-a-half-year extended sentence by a sheriff who lambasted him over the “horrifying” crime.

‘Devastating impact’

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at around 9.30pm on February 27 this year.

Kelbie walked straight to the unmanned checkout area and produced the knife from his jacket.

He was seen on CCTV rummaging through cabinets and attempting to open a till, before walking to the rear of the shop where the two 18-year-old staff members were.

Kelbie grabbed one, a female sales assistant, from behind, before letting her go and brandishing the blade at her and her male team leader.

The knifeman “aggressively” demanded they open the tills.

Ms Simpson said: “He told them he wasn’t f***ing about, that he wouldn’t hesitate to hurt them and he wanted the money from the tills.

“He grabbed the male by the shoulders, pushing him towards the warehouse door and onto the shop floor.

“The accused then pushed the female forcefully as they walked towards the till area.

“He was brandishing the knife and shouting aggressively throughout.”

When the male opened the till, Kelbie reached in and grabbed £250.

A customer walked in, saw what was happening, shouted and ran outside to lock herself in her car while she phoned police.

Kelbie fled the scene but was traced nearby by police.

The sales assistant later told police she was so scared she “felt like throwing up” and that Kelbie held the knife up “like he was ready to use it” throughout the incident.

Kelbie, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault and robbery.

Defence agent Sarah Russo said: “He’s a young man who is not without his difficulties.

“There’s a history of both drug and alcohol misuse.”

Seeking money to get back to Angus

Kelbie has previous convictions from Dundee Sheriff Court, including chasing men down a street with a knife.

He slashed a man with a machete in a drug deal which went wrong and in 2020, smashed his way into a shop in Arbroath before being found soaked in blood and clutching £2000 worth of stolen goods.

The solicitor explained Kelbie hails from the Angus area but had moved to Banchory shortly beforehand to live with a female he had met online, who also had substance abuse issues.

She went on: “They had fallen out and she’d asked him to leave her home.

“He consumed vodka from within her house and had also taken illicit drugs including valium and cocaine.

“He has very little recollection of events due to the alcohol and drugs in his system.

“He described himself to me as feeling invincible at the time.”

Ms Russo said Kelbie may have stolen the money as he did not have funds to get back to Angus.

‘Risk of causing serious harm to the public’

She said: “Such is the extent of his remorse, Mr Kelbie has penned a letter to apologise to the complainers. I’m not sure if that can be passed to them or if they’ll even want to receive it.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan interjected: “Probably not.”

Addressing Kelbie directly, the sheriff continued: “This was a horrifying incident which must have been absolutely terrifying for your victims.

“You had a knife which you brandished at the complainers, you pushed them about in the premises and one of them has indicated that she felt you were ready to use it the whole time.

“The consequences of your actions will have been very significant indeed.”

Sheriff Buchanan went on: “It’s clear to me you are someone who presents a risk of causing serious harm to the public.”

Calling the incident “appalling”, the sheriff imposed a six-and-a-half year extended sentence comprising of four-and-a-half years in prison and a further two years on licence.

Kelbie gazed absentmindedly around the courtroom as the sheriff sentenced him and did not react to anything that was said before being led away to begin his sentence.

