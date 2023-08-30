Sandy Smith: Former Dundee High School assistant rector and broadcaster dies aged 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandy Smith: Former Dundee High School assistant rector and broadcaster dies aged 96

He was also a leading light in Dundee Dramatic Society for many years and served as chairman.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Dundee High School assistant rector and Classics teacher Sandy Smith.
Former Dundee High School assistant rector and Classics teacher Sandy Smith.

Sandy Smith was a man of many roles; a distinguished Classics teacher and teacher of Russian; a leading local amateur actor; a radio broadcaster and devoted family man.

He taught classics at Dundee High School for 40 years and rose to become head of department and assistant rector latterly.

Sandy, who has died aged 96, was also a leading light in Dundee Dramatic Society for many years and served as chairman.

Born in 1926 in Sandeman Street, Dundee, Alexander Smith, always called Sandy, came from a humble background but was part of a close family who recognised and supported this scholarly boy.

He won a bursary to attend the High School of Dundee. He excelled academically and was a dux in Greek and the dux of the boys’ department for the year 1944/45, winning the Harris Gold medal.

Graduation

From the High School he attended St Andrews University where he gained an MA in Classics.

He had been inspired by his experience at the High School to become a teacher of Latin and Greek and after completing his teacher training in Dundee he started his career in Glasgow.

However, two years later he returned to the High School where he was to remain for the next 40 years as a teacher.

Sandy was to inspire generations of pupils for whom entry to many professions was assisted by a knowledge of Latin and Greek.

He was also involved in developing national courses on classical studies, attracting a new generation of pupils who did not want to learn Classics but who wished to learn about the Classical world and its influence on the current one.

Russian qualification

In 1966 he completed studies which enabled him to teach Russian at secondary level. He was also asked by Dundee College of Education to be a part-time lecturer in Methods (Classics) for teachers in training and became a member of the Scottish Examination Board Classics Panel.

From a young age he was a leading light of Dundee Dramatic Society (DDS) where his talents in acting and directing at the Little Theatre, Victoria Road stretched across all types of drama.

He eventually became chairman of the society and led it through a successful period when it expanded in size, membership and repertoire. Both Jean and Sandy were made honorary life members of the society in 2008.

Marriage

It was at the DDS he met his future wife, Jean, whom he married in 1957 and enjoyed a long, happy marriage of 65 years.

In the 1970s BBC Radio Scotland asked Sandy if he would provide theatre reviews covering the Tayside and Fife area.

He agreed and became a regular critic at theatres in Perth, Dundee, Pitlochry and St Andrews.

He recorded his reviews at the Coldside studio in Dundee. When Radio Tay was created he was approached by programme director George Mackintosh to provide a regular arts slot for the channel.

This grew in length and Sandy was happy to include reviews of other arts centres as well as celebrity interviews including Ian McDiarmid and Denis Lawson.

Medal presentation

He retired from teaching in the early 1990s. When he won the Harris Gold Medal for the year 1944/45 he did not receive the medal due to wartime metal shortages but was most touched to receive the actual medal on his retirement.

Sandy continued acting into his 70s but having, in retirement, moved to Hometay House, Monifieth, he decided it was time to give his final stage bow.

Following the building of the Channel Tunnel he was off with Jean, who hated flying, visiting many of Europe’s leading cities and their opera houses. With his granddaughter, Emma, he was still enjoying visits to Disneyland Paris into his 80s.

Public facing

His was a life lived fully, very often in the public gaze; be it with school pupils and their parents, with appreciative audiences when acting or directing or with radio listeners when he was broadcasting .

Yet he was a humble man whose main love was his family and his home town of Dundee. He was a tireless advocate for the arts but most of all an inspiring teacher who took great pleasure in seeing former pupils developing and making their own contribution to the public good.

He is survived by his sons David, a senior civil servant, and Christopher, a retired NHS executive.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

