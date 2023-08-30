Converted farmhouses near St Andrews hit the market for combined £1m

Two luxury converted farmhouses near St Andrews have hit the market for a combined £1 million.

The properties are located at Lumbo steading, just outside the town.

The site once formed part of the estate owned by the Younger brewing family at Mount Melville, and the original Lumbo Farmhouse at the entrance to the steading – which dates back to the 1800s – is still occupied.

The land continued to be used as a farm until the 1990s before the site underwent redevelopment.

Number 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings is on the market for offers over £615,000, while the adjacent property, 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings, starts at £489,000.

Peter Ryder, managing director of estate agent Thorntons, said: “These are two properties are steeped in history and are the type which rarely come onto the market.

“Both are modern and spacious, boasting three and four bedrooms respectively, which are perfect for growing families.

‘Significant interest’ in converted St Andrews farmhouses

“The homes are located just two miles outside St Andrews and with their own separate private gardens, as well as three private parking spaces each, they represent a rare opportunity for buyers keen to move to this popular part of the country.

“The properties have already gathered significant interest and we’d encourage interested parties to contact us as soon as possible to take advantage of this great offer.”

The four-bedroom property at 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings is home to a generous living room and a large dining kitchen, as well as two en-suite shower rooms and two four-piece en-suite bathrooms.

The light-filled home is accompanied by a private garden, a detached double garage and a private driveway.

Meanwhile, 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings has three bedrooms, a triple-aspect living room, a dining kitchen and two five-piece bathrooms.

It also has a private garden and three private parking spaces.

