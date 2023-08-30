Converted farmhouses near St Andrews hit the market for combined £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Converted farmhouses near St Andrews hit the market for combined £1m

The properties are said to be "steeped in history".

By Chloe Burrell
Lumbo farm steading near St Andrews.
The steading has been redeveloped into two spacious farmhouses. Image: Thorntons Property

Two luxury converted farmhouses near St Andrews have hit the market for a combined £1 million.

The properties are located at Lumbo steading, just outside the town.

The site once formed part of the estate owned by the Younger brewing family at Mount Melville, and the original Lumbo Farmhouse at the entrance to the steading – which dates back to the 1800s – is still occupied.

The land continued to be used as a farm until the 1990s before the site underwent redevelopment.

The Lumbo farm steading near St Andrews.
The Lumbo farm steading near St Andrews. Image: Thorntons Property

Number 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings is on the market for offers over £615,000, while the adjacent property, 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings, starts at £489,000.

Peter Ryder, managing director of estate agent Thorntons, said: “These are two properties are steeped in history and are the type which rarely come onto the market.

“Both are modern and spacious, boasting three and four bedrooms respectively, which are perfect for growing families.

‘Significant interest’ in converted St Andrews farmhouses

“The homes are located just two miles outside St Andrews and with their own separate private gardens, as well as three private parking spaces each, they represent a rare opportunity for buyers keen to move to this popular part of the country.

“The properties have already gathered significant interest and we’d encourage interested parties to contact us as soon as possible to take advantage of this great offer.”

The four-bedroom property at 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings is home to a generous living room and a large dining kitchen, as well as two en-suite shower rooms and two four-piece en-suite bathrooms.

Kitchen dining space in 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
The property offers a brightly-lit kitchen dining space. Image: Thorntons Property
The living room in 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
The house has a spacious living room. Image: Thorntons Property
Bedroom in 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Thorntons Property
One of the bathrooms in 2 Lumbo Steadings near St Andrews.
The property has two en-suite shower rooms and two four-piece en-suite bathrooms. Image: Thorntons Property
2 Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
The converted farmhouse has a large private garden. Image: Thorntons Property
Garden at 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings in St Andrews.
There is plenty of space for entertaining. Image: Thorntons Property

The light-filled home is accompanied by a private garden, a detached double garage and a private driveway.

Meanwhile, 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings has three bedrooms, a triple-aspect living room, a dining kitchen and two five-piece bathrooms.

It also has a private garden and three private parking spaces.

2A Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
The outside of 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings. Image: Thorntons Property
The living room at 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
The property has a triple-aspect living room. Image: Thorntons Property
Kitchen at 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
The kitchen has all modern amenities Image: Thorntons Property
The dining kitchen in 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area. Image: Thorntons Property
Bedroom in 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Thorntons Property
Five-piece bathroom at 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings near St Andrews.
One of the five-piece bathrooms. Image: Thorntons Property

Elsewhere in Fife, a house with amazing views over Pettycur Bay has gone on the market for just the price of an average home in the kingdom.

And former St Andrews University offices are for sale – with planning permission to turn the building into a luxury home.

