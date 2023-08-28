Former St Andrews University offices could be transformed into multi-million-pound home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former St Andrews University offices could be transformed into multi-million-pound home

The North Street property is being sold with planning permission to convert the building into a luxury home.

By Chloe Burrell
How the extension to the former St Andrews University offices would look if the plans go ahead.
How the extension to the North Street property would look if the plans go ahead. Image: Savills

An “impressive” Fife property once used as St Andrews University offices could be transformed into a multi-million-pound home.

The building on North Street is directly opposite the university.

It is being sold for offers over £1.65 million – and comes with planning permission for a major revamp and extension.

North Street in St Andrews.
The property is located on North Street. Image: Savills
Existing staircase in 66 North Street, St Andrews.
The property’s existing staircase. Image: Savills
An existing room in 66 North Street, St Andrews.
An existing room in the former St Andrews University office. Image: Savills
How the front of the building would look after the revamp. Image: Savills

If the revamp goes ahead under its new owner, the building would be turned into a “luxury” townhouse.

The permission includes the creation of a new kitchen and dining room on the ground floor with a link to a “superb” new living room extension in the south-facing garden.

The extension would have a roof light and the option to fit a glass-covered walkway over the wine cellar below.

Proposed living room extension of 66 North Street, St Andrews.
The proposed new living room extension. Image: Savills
Proposed living room extension of 66 North Street, St Andrews.
The extension would be in the south-facing garden. Image: Savills

Once converted, the house would have five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The main bedroom suite on the top floor would feature full-width windows looking out over North Street and the town.

It would also have walk-in wardrobes on either side of the windows, a large bathroom and a separate sitting room overlooking the garden with a south-facing balcony.

Proposed main bedroom suite at 66 North Street, St Andrews.
How the main bedroom suite would look. Image: Savills
Proposed bathroom in main bedroom at 66 North Street, St Andrews.
The bedroom suite would have its own large bathroom. Image: Savills
A proposed seating area in the revamped property. Image: Savills
An outdoor seating area. Image: Savills

The basement would house a gym, a study and a shower room with a door into the garden.

There would also be an option to turn the basement into a self-contained apartment for guests.

Property agent Savills – which is overseeing the sale – describes the property as “an utterly fantastic opportunity for residential development on one of St Andrews’ most sought-after streets”.

It comes just days after a “dream” apartment with a view of the Old Course went up for sale for £2.3m.

More from Property

A design impression of how the Commercial Street frontage will look. Image: Remax Property Centre
Homebuyers express interest in historic Newtyle railway station housing conversion
The Coach House, Birkhill
Asking price of 'spectacular' villa near Dundee slashed by £50k
An aerial view of Lintrathen House
Beautiful baronial lodge house on shores of Lintrathen Loch has mysterious secret turret room
Sundial House in Dunkeld. Image: Savills
Huge yellow home in Highland Perthshire on the market for nearly £700k
The bungalow on Bowhouse Drive in Kirkcaldy has amazing views over the sea
5-bedroom Kirkcaldy bungalow has amazing uninterrupted views over the sea
The Dighty Estate homes have air source heat pumps and EV chargers. Image: Harmony Homes.
Take a look inside 4 eco-friendly architect designed homes in Dundee
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry has had its price reduced by £60k. Image: Savills.
5 high end homes in Dundee, Fife and Perthshire that have had their prices…
Briar Lodge Golf Course Road, Blairgowrie, Perthshire
For sale: Colourful Perthshire home with detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens
Carmichael Lodge, Elie.
Look inside multi-award winning Elie five-bedroom house - on the market for £1.3m
Redlatches is set in nearly 20 acres of wonderful countryside in Glenisla. Image: Savills.
Wonderful cottage in Glenisla has 19.5 acres and beautiful lochan