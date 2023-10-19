Spooky walks and ‘haunted’ lifeboat station launching in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spooky walks and ‘haunted’ lifeboat station launching in Broughty Ferry

Organisers say those taking part in the Halloween fundraiser "should be very afraid".

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew in a Rolls Royce with a coffin ahead of their spooky walking tours
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew aim to scare. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Spooky walks and a “haunted” lifeboat station are part of the Halloween celebrations being planned in Broughty Ferry.

Locals and visitors will be able to learn terrifying tales and see some of the most haunted places in the area as part of the RNLI fundraiser.

And the organisers are promising a few scary surprises along the way.

Peter Hay, lifeboat coxswain, says those brave enough to take part will view Broughty Ferry as they have never seen it before.

Janice Spence, engagement chair at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station, is dressed for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “We have a spooktastic event planned. We are inviting people to join us next Sunday (October 29), Monday (October 30) and Tuesday (October 31) nights for a walk with our ghoulish crew.

“We will visit ghostly graveyards and haunted lanes and listen to the eerie tales of Broughty Ferry with a few surprises along the way.

“At the end of each evening, we will return to the ‘Morgue Station Cafe’ at the lifeboat station for tricks and treats, witches’ brew, hocus pocus hotdogs and more.

“Everyone should be very afraid.”

Visits to fisherman’s graveyard part of Broughty Ferry lifeboat Halloween walks

All funds raised will go towards the lifeboat station.

While not wanting to give too much away, Peter says the walks will take in some of the older parts of Broughty Ferry and introduce people to some of the area’s long-gone forefathers.

Included in the walk will be a visit to the old fisherman’s graveyard.

The burial ground was officially closed in 1867 after a severe outbreak of cholera claimed 12 lives.

Coxswain Pete Hay in the coffin alongside members of Broughty Ferry RNLI ahead of their Halloween fundraiser. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
‘Undertaker’ Janice leads a Rolls Royce with a coffin through the streets of Broughty Ferry to advertise the Halloween events. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Local people were outraged by the decision and burials continued in family plots, with the involvement of the grave digger William Skirving and local undertaker Matthew Deas.

The walk will also go along Long Lane and visit the sites of the former Gillies Tower, the crypt on Union Street, the churchyard at St Aidens and Broughty Castle.

Peter says each location has its own gory tale to tell.

He added: “Our aim is to scare and it is not for the faint-hearted.”

The event is open to adults and children and tickets can be booked online.

