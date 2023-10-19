Spooky walks and ‘haunted’ lifeboat station launching in Broughty Ferry

Spooky walks and a “haunted” lifeboat station are part of the Halloween celebrations being planned in Broughty Ferry.

Locals and visitors will be able to learn terrifying tales and see some of the most haunted places in the area as part of the RNLI fundraiser.

And the organisers are promising a few scary surprises along the way.

Peter Hay, lifeboat coxswain, says those brave enough to take part will view Broughty Ferry as they have never seen it before.

He said: “We have a spooktastic event planned. We are inviting people to join us next Sunday (October 29), Monday (October 30) and Tuesday (October 31) nights for a walk with our ghoulish crew.

“We will visit ghostly graveyards and haunted lanes and listen to the eerie tales of Broughty Ferry with a few surprises along the way.

“At the end of each evening, we will return to the ‘Morgue Station Cafe’ at the lifeboat station for tricks and treats, witches’ brew, hocus pocus hotdogs and more.

“Everyone should be very afraid.”

Visits to fisherman’s graveyard part of Broughty Ferry lifeboat Halloween walks

All funds raised will go towards the lifeboat station.

While not wanting to give too much away, Peter says the walks will take in some of the older parts of Broughty Ferry and introduce people to some of the area’s long-gone forefathers.

Included in the walk will be a visit to the old fisherman’s graveyard.

The burial ground was officially closed in 1867 after a severe outbreak of cholera claimed 12 lives.

Local people were outraged by the decision and burials continued in family plots, with the involvement of the grave digger William Skirving and local undertaker Matthew Deas.

The walk will also go along Long Lane and visit the sites of the former Gillies Tower, the crypt on Union Street, the churchyard at St Aidens and Broughty Castle.

Peter says each location has its own gory tale to tell.

He added: “Our aim is to scare and it is not for the faint-hearted.”

The event is open to adults and children and tickets can be booked online.