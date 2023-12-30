Female pedestrian injured in collision with car in Dundee

A female pedestrian has been injured in a collision with a car in Dundee.

The incident happened on Friday.

The woman was hurt in the crash but she did not require to go to hospital.

Police are appealing for the driver of the car to contact them and for any other witnesses to come forward.

It is understood that while the driver of the car, who was not injured, did stop to check the pedestrian she then left without leaving her details.

Police appeal for driver to come forward

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a crash on Nethergate.

“The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred around 4.15pm on Friday December 29 opposite the Overgate Shopping Centre.

“It’s thought the car involved was a small red car.

“The 36-year-old female pedestrian was injured as a result but did not require hospital treatment.

“The female driver was not injured.”

Police Constable Rory Forge said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“We are particularly keen to trace the driver of the small red vehicle.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website and quote incident 2620 of 29 December.