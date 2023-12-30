Female pedestrian injured in collision with car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Female pedestrian injured in collision with car in Dundee

Police are appealing for the female driver of a small red car involved to contact them

By Lindsey Hamilton
Pedestrian injured Dundee
Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

A female pedestrian has been injured in a collision with a car in Dundee.

The incident happened on Friday.

The woman was hurt in the crash but she did not require to go to hospital.

Police are appealing for the driver of the car to contact them and for any other witnesses to come forward.

It is understood that while the driver of the car, who was not injured, did stop to check the pedestrian she then left without leaving her details.

Police appeal for driver to come forward

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a crash on Nethergate.

“The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred around 4.15pm on Friday December 29 opposite the Overgate Shopping Centre.

“It’s thought the car involved was a small red car.

“The 36-year-old female pedestrian was injured as a result but did not require hospital treatment.

“The female driver was not injured.”

Police Constable Rory Forge said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“We are particularly keen to trace the driver of the small red vehicle.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website and quote incident 2620 of 29 December.

