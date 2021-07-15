Moove over: Bullocks cause havoc on Fife street after breaking out of farm

Two bullocks were spotted causing chaos on a Fife road after escaping from a nearby farm.

The animals were caught on video as they charged around the B925 into Crossgates, forcing drivers to slow down to avoid hitting them on Thursday morning.

A motorist uploaded the video to the Fife Jammers Facebook page where it was joked about by other users.

The clip shows the young bulls attempting to cross the road, before turning back and walking in front of the car.

The animals also rear up slightly in fear of the car, before leaving the road and allowing the driver to pass.

Members of the Facebook page were quick to joke about the incident, with one saying: “That thing can still run faster than me.”

Another added: “I’ve seen somethings on that road – never cows.”

The incident was reported to the police, however it was resolved before officers arrived at the scene.

A spokesman said: “It was reported to us but was dealt with by the farmer.”