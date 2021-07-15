Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Moove over: Bullocks cause havoc on Fife street after breaking out of farm

By Matteo Bell
July 15 2021, 12.20pm Updated: July 15 2021, 12.24pm
One of the animals
Two bullocks were spotted causing chaos on a Fife road after escaping from a nearby farm.

The animals were caught on video as they charged around the B925 into Crossgates, forcing drivers to slow down to avoid hitting them on Thursday morning.

A motorist uploaded the video to the Fife Jammers Facebook page where it was joked about by other users.

The bullocks on the road.

The clip shows the young bulls attempting to cross the road, before turning back and walking in front of the car.

The animals also rear up slightly in fear of the car, before leaving the road and allowing the driver to pass.

Members of the Facebook page were quick to joke about the incident, with one saying: “That thing can still run faster than me.”

One of the farm animals.

Another added: “I’ve seen somethings on that road – never cows.”

The incident was reported to the police, however it was resolved before officers arrived at the scene.

A spokesman said: “It was reported to us but was dealt with by the farmer.”

