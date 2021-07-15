Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Forth Road Bridge closes for three days with diversions in place

By Alasdair Clark
July 15 2021, 4.58pm Updated: July 15 2021, 5.00pm
The Forth Road Bridge
The bridge is due to reopen on Sunday

The Forth Road Bridge has closed for three days as work to replace expansion joints in the northbound carriageway continues.

The crossing – which is a public transport corridor – closed to all vehicles at 6am on Thursday and will reopen on July 18 at 6am.

It remains open to cyclists and pedestrians, with traffic being diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing.

Non-motorway traffic is being diverted via the Kincardine Bridge.

Risk of cracking concrete

Bear Scotland says the vehicle ban will reduce the risk of new concrete cracking as a result of vibrations.

Chris Tracey, Bear Scotland’s south-east unit bridges manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway commenced in April and is on target for completion as programmed later this year.

“Similar joints in the southbound carriageway were replaced last year.

Minimise disruption

“It’s essential that we close the bridge during these works to allow the concrete to cure without cracking.

“We have however scheduled the closure over the weekend to minimise any inconvenience to road users and local residents.

“We’ll issue further updates if there are any changes.”

Motorists are being told to expect increased travel times as a result of the diversion.

