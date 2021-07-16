Delays on A92 in Kirkcaldy after car and lorry crash

Motorists faced delays on the A92 at Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy on Friday afternoon after a crash between a car and a lorry.

Police Scotland were called to the scene shortly before midday on Friday July 16, following reports of a collision.

Locals reported delays after the incident, with traffic still running slowly more than an hour later.

No serious injuries

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the crash, officers confirmed.

One witness said the car was left facing the wrong way as a result of the incident.

Sarah Glover said: “Driver was fine he was getting details from the lorry driver.

“They both seemed in good spirits.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said “Around 11.50am on Friday July 16, officers were called to the Redhouse Roundabout, Kirkcaldy, following a report of a crash involving a car and a lorry.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries.”